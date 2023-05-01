While community colleges across the U.S. have dealt with declining enrollment in this post-pandemic era, the Blinn College District is working diligently to bring students to its campuses and ensure their academic, social and career success.

“I think Blinn’s uniquely positioned to help those students who we know as high school students went through a pandemic that took them out of the classroom and forced them to try to grow up and learn in a totally different environment than anybody else has experienced,” said Richard Bray, director of communications, media relations and marketing for the Blinn College District.

“In their college experience, they’re probably looking for a lot of the things that Blinn College has to offer in terms of outstanding academic reputation, smaller class sizes, staff and faculty that care about your academic and social success who want you to have a great experience in college.”

Bray said exiting the COVID-19 experience came with its own set of obstacles, so the smaller class sizes and personalized attention that Blinn, based in Bryan and Brenham, offers can be beneficial as students work to overcome them on their way to a four-year university or trade.

“That can be very comforting and helpful just to know that you’re not a number in a database or just one of tens of thousands of students,” Bray said. “At Blinn, you are a part of that Blinn family.”

Becky McBride, vice chancellor for student services, gave a presentation to the Blinn College District board of trustees on Feb. 21 to provide a glimpse at the spring 2023 enrollment numbers.

At the time of the board meeting, Blinn was in week six of its 16-week sessions for the spring 2023 semester and still enrolling students for the third and fourth four-week sessions.

In 2018, prior to COVID-19, Blinn had 16,482 students enrolled in the spring semester with 2,868,864 contact hours and 155,082 credit hours. In 2020, Blinn saw a 3.57% increase in enrollment, as well as simultaneous increases in contact and credit hours.

Blinn then witnessed a decrease in enrollment for 2021 and 2022 and is climbing the enrollment ladder in 2023 with 15,412 students, 2,686,848 contact hours and 148,119 credit hours. McBride noted these are partial totals that exclude the winter minimester data and were pulled on Feb. 6.

“We anticipate the headcount will continue to increase,” McBride said at the time. “As I mentioned, we’re still increasing our numbers and registering students, and they’re still applying with us for the spring semester.”

The final spring enrollment totals will be presented at the June board meeting. In fall 2022, Bray said the final enrollment totaled 17,554 students, which was a 2.79% increase over the previous year.

“We’re still recovering from the pandemic and the impact that had on enrollment, but we are starting to climb out of that,” Bray said.

The number of students at U.S. community colleges has fallen 37% since 2010, or by nearly 2.6 million, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

So how has Blinn managed to keep its enrollment numbers relatively steady amid a global pandemic and economic shift?

Bray and McBride agreed that it is the combination of Blinn’s reputation, recruitment and retention efforts, as well as its commitment to partnerships.

McBride credited Blinn's admissions and enrollment teams that are charged with bringing students to campus. The moment a student begins taking classes, the key to retention is maintaining that communication, she said.

“Our responsibility is to keep our outreach live with our students and remind them of the things they need to do, giving them a heads-up of what’s coming in the semester and being there when they reach out to us, too,” McBride said. “Communication is a two-way street.”

In terms of reputation, McBride said Blinn has remained consistent in its efforts and continues to expand programs that benefit the students and district as a whole.

“Students know when they come to Blinn they will receive a quality education and that many of our programs transfer to so many four-year institutions in state,” she said. “We’re a wonderful place to start your education.”

McBride added that Blinn holds the highest transfer rate of 48.2% out of all community colleges in Texas. To put this into perspective, the average transfer rate is 25.4%.

Bray said this number should increase as Blinn works to expand its articulation agreements and partnerships with four-year universities.

Blinn currently has 15 transfer partnerships listed on its website, including a new co-enrollment partnership with the Texas A&M University School of Nursing where Blinn students can enter their associate nursing program and earn their bachelor of science in nursing from Texas A&M in just one or two semesters.

“There’s a seamless pathway there for those students to affordably and quickly continue their pathway past their associate degree toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” Bray said.

The great thing about these partnerships is that students have a clear path set for them that details what classes they need to take that directly feed into a selected four-year university, he added.

“There isn’t that fear of the unknown because we’ve clearly laid it out, and we’ve worked with those universities to provide our students with these really clear pathways,” Bray said.

McBride said changes in the economy also have raised the importance of Blinn communicating its finances clearly.

“It’s so critical for families to know exactly what’s expected right when they start their degree with us and as their student continues at a four-year institution that money isn’t wasted, time isn’t wasted,” McBride said. “We’ve taken the time and worked so closely with so many of our partners to make this a seamless transition.”

According to College Board data, the average published tuition and fees for full-time undergraduate students are as follows: $3,860 for public two-year universities, $10,940 for public four-year universities and $39,400 for private nonprofit four-year universities, which further exemplifies the cost-effectiveness of beginning one’s college career at a community college.

“We’re keeping a steady ship, and I think it really comes back to the product we have to offer in terms of a quality education,” McBride said. “Blinn’s here; we will continue to be here, and we will continue our outreach.”