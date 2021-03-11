Blinn College District trustees approve increase in tuition, fees for 2021-22

Blinn College students will see higher tuition and fee rates for the 2021-2022 academic year following a Tuesday night vote of approval from the Blinn College District Board of Trustees.

There will be a $2 per credit hour increase in tuition and general fees for all students. According to a press release, the average student housing and meal plan rates will be increased by 2%. The new tuition will mean that in-district residents will pay $59, out-of-district Texas residents will be charged $117, and out-of-state or foreign students will pay $276 per credit hour. The general fee will be $72 per credit hour.

The tuition and fee adjustment is part of the school’s normal budgeting process and is the result of increased costs incurred by the college, said Richard Bray, director of communications, media relations and marketing.

“These funds also allow Blinn to introduce new programs, such as the new [Associate of Applied Science] degrees that were approved Tuesday night and the new trades and applied technology degrees introduced over the past year,” Bray said in a Wednesday email. “They also allow Blinn to introduce modern, state-of-the-art facilities, such as the new RELLIS Campus academic building that will begin construction soon.”

