Blinn College District sees overall drop in enrollment for fall 2020

The Blinn College District reported 17,724 students enrolled for fall 2020, trustees were told at Tuesday’s board meeting.

According to Vice Chancellor for Administration Karen Buck, a variety of late-term, 4-,8- and 12-week courses are still available for registration. The enrollment number is a 10.4% decrease from the 19,776 registered at this point last year.

According to Blinn officials, as of Wednesday, there is a 69.8% increase in online enrollment with 4,223 students. RELLIS Campus enrollment increased 6.5% with 2,751 students. There are 6,774 students on the Bryan campus; 1,961 on the Brenham campus; 95 students on the Schulenberg campus and 53 at the Sealy campus.

In other business, the board authorized Blinn College to negotiate and execute a ground lease and cooperation agreement with NCCD-Brenham Properties and any additional documents related to the financing, design, construction, and operation of additional student housing on the Brenham Campus.

Plans for the project call for two separate buildings, with one designed to accommodate 320 beds and the other to hold 184 beds. The complex is scheduled to open for students in time for the fall 2022 semester.