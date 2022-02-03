Blinn College cancels Friday classes

Blinn College has canceled classes on its campuses for the second straight day following a winter storm that moved into the area early Thursday.
All Friday classes and activities scheduled for Friday have been canceled.
Normal campus operations were expected to resume Saturday.
Texas A&M announced earlier Thursday that classes on the College Station campus would resume at 10 a.m. Friday. A&M's Thursday classes were canceled.
A winter storm warning for Brazos County and parts of the Brazos Valley was set to expire at midnight, with high temperatures on Friday expected to be in the low 30s.
