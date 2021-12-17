 Skip to main content
Blinn College band, choir concerts set for Friday
The Blinn-Brenham wind symphony and choirs will perform "Sounds of the Season" in the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top at 6 p.m. Friday.

The concert will feature performances by Blinn instrumental and vocal students, faculty and alumni guests under the direction of band director Sarah Burke and choir director Paulo Gomes.

Tickets are $10, available online at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice and digitally at the door.

The performance will feature classical Christmas carols, including "African Noel"; "Veni Domine"; "Carol of the Bells"; the world premiere of "Lux" by assistant band director Kendall Prinz; "Brightest and Best"; "The First Noel"; "Gesù Bambino"; and "Let There Be Christmas." The performance will close with a singalong medley of holiday favorites.

