Blinn College - Brenham Campus presenting ‘Popeye’ radio play

Popeye and his crew are brought to life in Popeye and the Gang at the Zoo, a radio play that is being streamed online by the Blinn College — Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program.

Popeye and the Gang at the Zoo is available free to everyone, with virtual tickets available at www.blinnedu/BoxOffice. Patrons who sign up will be sent a link to view the program.

The radio play is based on characters created by E.C. Segar for his Thimble Theatre comic strip.

Popeye is part of the theatre arts program’s On the Air series, based on the popular radio plays of the 1930s and 1940s.

Popeye and the Gang at the Zoo is one of the programs presented in the Popeye the Sailor radio series, which ran from 1935 to 1938.

Brad Nies, theatre arts program director, said, “We’re inviting everyone to join Popeye, J. Wellington Wimpy, Olive Oyl and Popeye’s adopted son Matey the Newsboy as they take a trip to the zoo. When an elephant breaks loose, Popeye will need to muster all his strength — as well as all of his spinach — to save Matey and Olive.”