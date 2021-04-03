Blinn College - Brenham Campus presenting ‘Popeye’ radio play

Popeye and his crew are brought to life in Popeye and the Gang at the Zoo, a radio play that is being streamed online by the Blinn College — Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program.
Popeye and the Gang at the Zoo is available free to everyone, with virtual tickets available at www.blinnedu/BoxOffice. Patrons who sign up will be sent a link to view the program.
The radio play is based on characters created by E.C. Segar for his Thimble Theatre comic strip.
Popeye is part of the theatre arts program’s On the Air series, based on the popular radio plays of the 1930s and 1940s.
Popeye and the Gang at the Zoo is one of the programs presented in the Popeye the Sailor radio series, which ran from 1935 to 1938.
Brad Nies, theatre arts program director, said, “We’re inviting everyone to join Popeye, J. Wellington Wimpy, Olive Oyl and Popeye’s adopted son Matey the Newsboy as they take a trip to the zoo. When an elephant breaks loose, Popeye will need to muster all his strength — as well as all of his spinach — to save Matey and Olive.”
Patrons who register for Popeye and the Gang at the Zoo also will be able to view previous Blinn productions of Miracle on 34th Street and The Screaming Woman.
Tanner Pieper, who plays Popeye, said, “When playing such well-known characters, you want to put your own spin on it, but you don’t want to stray so far from other renditions that it’s unrecognizable. People will tune in to see Popeye, and I want to pay homage to everyone who has made the character what it is.”
Nathaniel Scheffel, who plays Olive Oyl, said, “Playing Olive Oyl is just going to be me having raw and pure fun with hopes that the people watching will be entertained.”
Other voice actors in the show are J.D. Matthews, announcer; Ashton Jeske, vendor; Casey Prowell, man; Claire Hermes, Matey the Newsboy; and Dustin Randolph, Wimpy.
Students Josiah Fernandez, Cedric Benard, Tiara Bolden, Hayden Evans, Josiah Fernandez, Jeremiah Lara, Leticia Andrade, Alex Leverette, Ethan Cloud and Maddie McDonald also participated in the production.
Theatre practicum students oversaw set construction.
A program release said the final production of the 2020-21 season will be Completely Hollywood (Abridged), which also will be a virtual performance. Tickets are $5 each plus a convenience fee. Performances of that show will begin streaming April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., and May 1 and 2 at 2 p.m.