Blinn Bryan presents 'The Revolutionists'

Blinn College-Bryan's Theatre Troup will present a comedic and fiery look at the French Revolution from the perspective of four historic female figures of the era.

Lauren Gunderson's "The Revolutionists" will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Blinn-Bryan Student Center Theatre.

Tickets are $5. They can be purchased at blinn.edu/box office and will be available at the door.

In “The Revolutionists,” playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle join forces in a dream-induced collaboration wrought with feminism, activism, art and a healthy dose of comedy as they strive to change the world.

The play is recommended for ages 13 and older.