Blinn announces plans to expand in-person activities

Blinn College announced plans Monday to increase the number of employees and services on its campuses and expand in-person activities this summer. Regular campus operations, courses and services are expected to return by the fall.

According to a message sent to faculty members, staff and students from Blinn Chancellor Mary Hensley, division supervisors have been asked to work with vice chancellors to develop staggered, alternating schedules that increase the level of in-person work. This summer, the college will resume some face-to-face course learning, according to the letter.

In the fall, Hensley wrote, students will be able to choose from five course formats, including traditional face-to-face classes, blended online and in-person classes and online formats that do not require a student to be on campus.

“As the 2020-21 academic year draws to a close, I would like to express my deep appreciation to Blinn’s faculty and staff for making the past year so successful,” Hensley said in the emailed message. “Building connections with each of our students to provide life-changing educational opportunities is a cornerstone of our mission and our culture. This year, to fulfill that mission, our faculty, staff, and administrators overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with resolve, innovation, and skill.”