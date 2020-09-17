Blinn, A&M officials celebrate opening of RELLIS complex

“Blinn looks forward to training the next generation of workforce leaders at this dynamic new facility,” Hensley said.

The complex is also now the home of the Texas A&M agricultural science program. Patrick J. Stover, vice chancellor for Texas A&M AgriLife, said the complex and partnership between Texas A&M and Blinn will help reach a wide variety of the population.

“This RELLIS Campus is a unique facility that is so important to the future workforce of Texas the way it’s designed — bringing Blinn College and A&M together — and bringing together the ability to train and retrain so people can come back for continuing education,” Stover said.

“This is directly related to education. If we are going to achieve all of the societal goals that we have now, especially with all of the disparities that we’ve seen through COVID and the issues we’ve seen from lack of access and supply chain issues — education, and the right education, is going to be key,” Stover said.