'Bittersweet:' Bryan-College Station residents react to Derek Chauvin verdict

Local organizers and other residents joined millions across the country in reacting to the verdicts announced Tuesday as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, almost a year after he pinned George Floyd, a man with Texas roots, by the neck under his knee last May.

Ebony Peterson, cofounder of Black Lives Matter B/CS, said she felt “a sigh of relief” as the verdicts were announced, but said she is also taking a wait-and-see approach until Chauvin’s sentence is announced in eight weeks.

“As a Black woman and as a parent to a Black son and a Black daughter, we holler and we scream that we want justice, but we really don’t even know what justice truly looks like,” Peterson said. “You have these families that don’t have their sisters and their aunts and cousins and nephews and nieces and dads and mothers — because of senseless violence from the police.”

Peterson also said she was thinking Tuesday of Patrick Warren, Sr., a 52-year-old Black resident of Killeen who was shot and killed by a police officer in January after law enforcement personnel responded to a call for psychiatric assistance.