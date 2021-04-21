'Bittersweet:' Bryan-College Station residents react to Derek Chauvin verdict

Local organizers and other residents joined millions across the country in reacting to the verdicts announced Tuesday as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, almost a year after he pinned George Floyd, a man with Texas roots, by the neck under his knee last May.
Ebony Peterson, cofounder of Black Lives Matter B/CS, said she felt “a sigh of relief” as the verdicts were announced, but said she is also taking a wait-and-see approach until Chauvin’s sentence is announced in eight weeks.
“As a Black woman and as a parent to a Black son and a Black daughter, we holler and we scream that we want justice, but we really don’t even know what justice truly looks like,” Peterson said. “You have these families that don’t have their sisters and their aunts and cousins and nephews and nieces and dads and mothers — because of senseless violence from the police.”
Peterson also said she was thinking Tuesday of Patrick Warren, Sr., a 52-year-old Black resident of Killeen who was shot and killed by a police officer in January after law enforcement personnel responded to a call for psychiatric assistance.
In late May and early June last year, organizers — including Peterson — led several demonstrations in Bryan and College Station in response to Floyd’s death. On May 30, a Saturday, a gathering of about 250 people held signs and chanted “Black lives matter” and “Say his name! George Floyd” at the southwest corner of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station; eight days later, more than 1,000 people filled several blocks of sidewalk and grass along Texas Avenue in Bryan as cars drove through, honking their support.
The Rev. Eleanor Colvin, pastor at First United Methodist Church in College Station, told The Eagle on Tuesday evening that “my heart is glad justice was served — and sad that our country repeatedly finds itself in this position.”
“I was surprised that I had such an emotional response to the verdict. It was truly a relief to know that the value of George Floyd’s life was recognized in the verdict issued,” Colvin said. “I look forward to the day when courts don’t have to tell us how to live in community together. As a pastor, I especially pray for the day that all people can see and respect the humanity of all other people. “
Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky also responded to the verdicts in a phone interview Tuesday evening.
“We have to trust the system — we have to know that juries see the evidence and hear the testimony. That’s how the system works, that we trust juries to make those decisions,” Dicky said. He added, in response to a question about residents’ trust of law enforcement, that fairness and equality are vital to the sheriff’s office.
“It is critical to our mission that we serve this community fairly and without bias,” he said. “We want to treat everybody with dignity and respect — and in order to do that, we’ve got to build relationships and trust so that we can get through difficult times.”
Dustin Kemp, a College Station resident and Texas A&M program coordinator, described the verdicts as “a toe on the foot taking a step in the right direction.”
“The past two or three days, I’ve just been waiting,” Kemp said. “I don’t necessarily feel like rejoicing. There are still people in this country who feel like what Derek Chauvin was completely justified, and those are people who live in our community and shop alongside of us.”
“My hope is that people begin to understand that Black lives are simply going to have to matter,” Kemp continued. “It’s not a message about an organization. It’s a message about truth. In order for us to move forward and improve as a country, we’re going to have to acknowledge [problems] with our justice system and a problem with policing.”
Sedrick Gilbert, a Bryan resident who ran for city council in 2019, described the verdicts as “welcomed, appreciated and long overdue”; he also said they were “only a first step towards structural changes toward long-lasting equity and equality.”
“Three hundred thirty days to confirm what we already knew; 330 days of reliving the trauma of George Floyd’s murder, fearing that the system would let us down again, and mourning so many more that we lost — for a murder witnessed by millions,” Gilbert said. “What would have happened if there had been no video? What about all the encounters that haven’t been filmed? The guilty verdicts are thus bittersweet to say the least.”