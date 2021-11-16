BISD sells former administration building to Brazos County

“My goal would be to make sure that we didn't start a remodel until we kind of had a focus on what the needs really are, and then if we do a remodel in there, then we’ll remodel it according to what the needs are rather than going to spend money and maybe it's not useful,” Peters said after the Nov. 2 meeting.

Mark McCall, president of the Bryan school board, said it is a relief to see the building go to a community partner that will get good use out of it, just as the school district did.

Bryan Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said in a press release the district was “thrilled” when the county expressed interest in the building.

“This building is in a great location, especially with all of the growth in Downtown Bryan,” she said. “It served our community for decades as the Bryan ISD Administration Building, and now will continue to serve the community as Brazos County expands.”

The school district owned the building more than a year longer than anticipated, McCall said, when a previous buyer backed out of the purchase right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The sale came at the right time, he said, because the district was getting close to needing to put more maintenance money into the building before selling it, not knowing if the future buyer would tear down the building or leave it standing.