BISD employees to receive bonus for working amid pandemic

Employees in the Bryan school district will receive a bonus for their efforts to keep the district running during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bryan school board approved the mid-year stipends during a Dec. 7 workshop. The stipends amount to about $1 million.
Salaried employees — teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, administrators and professional staff — will receive $500. Hourly employees will receive $250.
The bonus is a show of appreciation for the work employees have done to keep the district operating, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said.
“Every employee in this district has had to work differently,” Whitbeck said during the meeting, citing bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, custodians and teachers as examples.
Bus drivers are running their routes while cleaning buses in between runs. School nutrition staff members are wrapping food items individually for distribution, and custodians are doing extra cleaning in the schools. Teachers are handling in-person and at-home learners while learning new programs to make it possible, she said.
“They’ve gone above and beyond, and we want to be able to say to them thank you and that we appreciate you and that they made all the difference,” she said. “That’s why we’ve been open since Aug. 20 with children. We’ve had to close a class or two or had a team not compete for a couple weeks — we’ve had those things — but we’ve kept the doors open, and it’s because of everyone’s due diligence.”
The district has also applied for about $3 million in reimbursement grants for expenses related to COVID-19, including for technology. That money would help offset the money spent on the bonuses the board approved last week.
Whitbeck said even without the reimbursement grants, it was a priority for the district to take care of the people making it possible for students to continue attending school in person.
“I wish it could be thousands more, but it’s something that hopefully will make a difference for them,” she said.
Also during the meeting, board members approved raises of 1.2% and 1% for the 2021 fiscal year budget, along with a plan to consider another round of mid-year stipends, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Kevin Beesaw said.
