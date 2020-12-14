BISD employees to receive bonus for working amid pandemic

Employees in the Bryan school district will receive a bonus for their efforts to keep the district running during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bryan school board approved the mid-year stipends during a Dec. 7 workshop. The stipends amount to about $1 million.

Salaried employees — teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, administrators and professional staff — will receive $500. Hourly employees will receive $250.

The bonus is a show of appreciation for the work employees have done to keep the district operating, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said.

“Every employee in this district has had to work differently,” Whitbeck said during the meeting, citing bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, custodians and teachers as examples.

Bus drivers are running their routes while cleaning buses in between runs. School nutrition staff members are wrapping food items individually for distribution, and custodians are doing extra cleaning in the schools. Teachers are handling in-person and at-home learners while learning new programs to make it possible, she said.