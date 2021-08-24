BISD, CSISD superintendents address COVID policies as cases increase in the county

Martindale and Whitbeck said staff members clean buses and high-touch surfaces throughout the day and classrooms each night. The districts use a disinfecting fog on campuses twice a week.

Whitbeck said a classroom will be emptied and disinfected immediately if there is a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the classroom during the school day.

As of Monday, neither district had thresholds in place for a number of positive cases that would lead to the closure of a class, a campus or the district. Both said any closure would likely result from a lack of staff.

“Obviously, our goal is to have schools open,” Martindale said. “Our approach is that as long as we can staff our facilities accordingly, then schools will be open.”

Whitbeck said in other districts that started the school year before Bryan or College Station, most classroom closures have come from the lack of staff.

“That is where the rubber will meet the road,” she said. “There’s only so many substitutes in Brazos Valley, so this is why we really do want to encourage the masks at this time because we know that closure will most likely be due to an adult not being able to be in the classroom.”