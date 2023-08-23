Both Bryan and College Station school districts approved their budget and tax rates for Fiscal Year 2024 earlier this week, and deficits were the name of the game.

The Bryan school board unanimously approved a budget deficit of $4.63 million and a tax rate of $0.9492 per $100 valuation.

Kevin Beesaw, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services, presented the budget and tax rate to the board during Monday’s school board meeting.

“It has been a challenging year to say the least,” he said, referring to the Texas Legislature’s inaction. “To put the budget in and set a tax rate and do all of those kinds of things with all of the uncertainty that is coming out of [the city of] Austin.”

Beesaw said the general fund is made up of a total estimated revenue budget of $165,753,000; with total estimated expenditures at $170,389,000. That equates to a budget deficit of $4,636,000.

He also introduced several factors that influenced the FY24 budget, including maintaining recruitment and retention, having available federal funding, inflationary factors with an estimated 5% increase on non-payroll categories for the district, the opening of Sadberry Intermediate School and having a new Instructional Facility Allotment pertaining to Sadberry Intermediate.

Regarding the set tax rate, the maintenance and operations portion makes up $0.6792 per $100 valuation; with the debt service portion at $0.2700 per $100 valuation. That brings the total tax rate to $0.9492 per $100 valuation.

“This tax rate is $0.1904 or 19 cents less than the rate last year and will generate less tax revenue for Bryan ISD than last year,” Clay Falls, executive director of communications and public affairs, said in a statement. “This is due to the compression of the tax rate by the State of Texas, Texas Education Agency.”

For the FY23 budget, the board unanimously approved a budget deficit of $4.56 million and a tax rate of $1.1396 per $100 valuation to support the budget. Last year, Beesaw said salary increases, higher insurance premiums, general inflation, recruitment and retention, federal funding and the COVID-19 pandemic were all factors in the district’s budget.

In College Station, at Tuesday’s school district meeting, the board unanimously approved its tax rate and a budget that plans to spend $1.7 million more than it takes in.

“The preliminary 2023-24 budget revenues are projected to be $144,291,445 and includes the increased expenditures for a two percent employee raise and inflationary items. The current projected revenue is approximately $1.7 million less than expenditures,” Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications, said in a statement. “Due to House Bill 3 from 2019 and the newly passed Senate Bill 2, the CSISD maintenance and operations tax rate will be lowered 21.58 cents. The total CSISD tax rate will be 96.22 cents per $100 of valuation, which is 43.58 cents — or 31% — lower than the total rate in 2017.”

Amy Drozd, the district’s Chief Financial Officer, presented the numbers to the board and said assumptions in the budget development process include an enrollment increase of 1.6 percent, which is a 17.35% increase in property values.

Drozd also gave a summary of additions to the budget that were some key factors, including an increase in beginning teacher pay; a 2% increase for all other eligible staff based on pay grade mid-points; additional positions in special education; an addition of three assistant principals; and “with compliance with House Bill 3 for security [at all campuses]; and inflationary items across all areas of the district.”

Last year the school board unanimously approved a FY23 budget deficit of $1.5 million and a tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation.