BISD board gets update on new school's architecture

Bryan school board members heard an update Monday from PBK Architects as the process of developing the district’s third intermediate school continues.

Paul Buckner, energy and construction manager for the Bryan school district, said review of the plans is about 75% complete. Monday’s update brought two foundation options for the new campus.

Ron Bailey, partner with PBK Architects, said Terracon Consultants’ geotechnical engineering report showed a slab-on-grade foundation or structurally suspended slab foundation could serve the project. They wanted to bring the conversation to the school board because of the significant price difference between the two — about $1 million more for a suspended slab foundation.

Slab-on-grade foundations are built on top of and supported by the soil, similar to many homes, while suspended slab foundations are supported by piers that are built above the soil.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was no board vote. Board Vice President Julie Harlin said, “For me, it looks like it makes sense to do the slab-on-grade, that the risk is pretty minimal and we could use $1 million for something else.”

There is a higher chance for cracks with a slab-on-grade foundation, but neither is a “fail-safe” option, Bailey said.