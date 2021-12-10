BISD asks parents to talk to students about safety after Bryan Police determine threats not credible

“[U]nfortunately it has become a daily trend across the country,” she wrote.

LeBlanc encouraged parents to talk to their students about the seriousness of making similar threats.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not a joke,” he said. “Police will investigate. You could be arrested. It’s illegal to do that, and you could face serious legal consequences that could impact both that child and their family for a very long time.”

LeBlanc said both the school district and police department take all threats against schools seriously.

“We take safety seriously. It isn’t just a buzzword; it really is the top priority,” he said. “We all work in these schools, too. Our staff is there, so safety is the number one thing. No matter how major or small it may seem, we’re going to take it seriously, and we’re going to work with police and let them investigate it and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe.”

After determining Wednesday’s threats were not credible, LeBlanc said the district plans to have more officers at the schools, in addition to the School Resource Officers assigned to the campuses, to help give students, parents and employees peace of mind.