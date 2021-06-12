Bill would implement hurricane plan touted by Texas A&M-Galveston professor

The Texas Legislature passed a bill last month that would create a district to lead planning for construction of the “Ike Dike” coastal spine that would protect portions of the upper Texas coast, including the Houston-Galveston area, from a major hurricane.
In an interview, Texas A&M University at Galveston professor William Merrell described the bill passage and coastal spine protection as “a huge plus” for Texas. Merrell noted that the bill still awaits the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Merrell holds the George P. Mitchell Chair in Marine Sciences at Texas A&M-Galveston and is a former president of the school. He said he has been a proponent of the Ike Dike since its namesake hurricane devastated much of the Galveston area in 2008. Ike was a Category 2 storm that produced Category 4 storm surge that crippled the island for months, killed at least 50 people and caused approximately $30 billion in damages.
Merrell’s Ike Dike plan is modeled after the Delta Works project in The Netherlands, which was built following floods in 1953 that killed more than 2,500 people.
If enacted, the bill — formally titled Senate Bill 1160 — would create the Gulf Coast Protection District, which would manage and help fund the Ike Dike and its coastal barrier system. The district would also be able to levy a new property tax across at least five counties in the coastal barrier region and issue bonds to help pay for the project.
“I first proposed, right after Ike, something based pretty much on what the Dutch have done to their coast,” Merrell said in a phone interview this week. “The idea is to shorten and strengthen the coast by using gates to stop the surge from coming in from the coast and use that as your primary protection from hurricane-induced surge.”
Merrell’s vision for the Ike Dike is a “coastal spine” design that includes barriers, levees and two enormous gates, each about the size of the Eiffel Tower, that would close off Galveston Bay from storm surge. It would also fund about 43 miles of sand dunes that would encircle and protect the Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula coastline.
The bill was formally sent to Abbott on June 1, according to the Texas Legislature website. According to state law, Abbott has 20 days to either sign or veto the bill. If he does not veto the bill, it automatically becomes law without his signature.
The estimated cost of the Ike Dike is $26 billion. Hopes are that the majority of funding would come from the federal government as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, which is in the midst of negotiations in Washington, D.C.
“This legislation provides a necessary home for both matching funds and managing the Ike Dike,” Merrell said. The bill also provides a mechanism to approve coastal projects recommended by the Army Corps of Engineers.
He said that since Hurricane Ike hit in 2008, the Texas coast remains vulnerable. Merrell clarified that the protection would be from storm-induced surge and not from rainfall, so the protection would primarily be for coastal counties.
“Studies have shown that if a Category 5 storm made a direct hit on the Galveston-Houston area, it would create at least $100 billion in damages,” Merrell said. “It would shut down the Houston Ship Channel — one of the country’s busiest ports, where 35% of the nation’s oil arrives from the Gulf — and result in the likely loss of at least 500,000 jobs. The Ike Dike would prevent almost all of that kind of damage because it would stop the storm surge at the coast. If you stop the storm surge there, you protect Houston and Galveston.”
Texas A&M-Galveston was among the hardest hit by Ike in 2008. In 2008, Hurricane Ike shut down Texas A&M-Galveston for days and forced school leaders to relocate almost 2,000 students to the main College Station campus for the remainder of the fall semester.