Bill would implement hurricane plan touted by Texas A&M-Galveston professor

“I first proposed, right after Ike, something based pretty much on what the Dutch have done to their coast,” Merrell said in a phone interview this week. “The idea is to shorten and strengthen the coast by using gates to stop the surge from coming in from the coast and use that as your primary protection from hurricane-induced surge.”

Merrell’s vision for the Ike Dike is a “coastal spine” design that includes barriers, levees and two enormous gates, each about the size of the Eiffel Tower, that would close off Galveston Bay from storm surge. It would also fund about 43 miles of sand dunes that would encircle and protect the Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula coastline.

The bill was formally sent to Abbott on June 1, according to the Texas Legislature website. According to state law, Abbott has 20 days to either sign or veto the bill. If he does not veto the bill, it automatically becomes law without his signature.

The estimated cost of the Ike Dike is $26 billion. Hopes are that the majority of funding would come from the federal government as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, which is in the midst of negotiations in Washington, D.C.