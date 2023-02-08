Linda Bates got goosebumps standing inside Kyle Field last year.

Bates, the south central president of the National MS Society, came from La Grange to College Station during last year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event. She watched cyclists bike down the highway and look upon Kyle Field in the distance off F.M. 60.

When she reached the finish line at A&M’s football stadium, Bates said she knew she should have been doing other things as president of the organization’s event. Instead, she ran to the field to watch cyclists cross the 50-yard line to finish their bike ride of up to 180 miles designated to fundraise for awareness and to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

“This was our dreams come true finally to have this extraordinary event that impacts so many people finally come to life in such a gorgeous place,” Bates said.

The nation’s largest fundraising event for multiple sclerosis is ending in College Station again this April.

This year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 will be held April 29-30 with starting points in Houston and Austin. Last year, the event ended with riders crossing the 50-yard line at Kyle Field. But due to stadium construction, the annual two-day cycling event will end at Texas A&M along Houston Street between Aggie Park and Kyle Field this year.

MS is a chronic disease that impacts the brain and central nervous system. The cause of MS is unknown and there is currently no cure. There are 24 disease-modifying therapies, however, according to the National MS Society. Almost one million Americans live with MS.

“This is the largest fundraising event for MS in the entire world,” Bates said. “We raise more money than anybody else in the country and it changes people’s lives.”

Bike MS has 50 rides across the nation and is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world with almost 56,000 cyclists participating annually. This year’s Texas MS 150 is expected to have around 7,500 participants.

A kickoff event for April’s ride was held Wednesday afternoon at the A&M Hotel and a ribbon cutting was done on Houston Street with members from the National MS Society, such as Bates, and community leaders in Bryan-College Station, including Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and College Station City Council member Elizabeth Cunha.

During the event, Cunha noted there are places for community members to be involved as riders, volunteers or cheering on riders at the finish line.

“Every mile gets us a little closer to a cure and whether you have a direct connection with someone with MS or you don’t, this will help you share their burdens, give them hope and bring them a little bit of the joy of College Station,” Cunha said.

Rita Jourban was diagnosed with MS in 2009 and has ridden in the Texas MS 150 for 13 years. At one point, the disease caused her to lose her vision and kept her from walking well.

“If you don’t know about multiple sclerosis, it stinks,” Jourban said. “You look like you’re fine, but you’re not and you really don’t know what anyone’s going through because it’s just different for everybody.”

Jourban became involved with the National MS Society when a friend signed up to ride the Texas MS 150 in her honor. He came to her with an orange bandana for her to sign. Jourban and her family went to the finish line that year to cheer on participating cyclists. She has since become a top fundraiser for the organization. Her husband, Nabil, is A&M Class of 1991 and her sons AJ and George are also both Aggies.

“This ride is making so much possible for so many people,” Jourban said. “We’ve made so much progress. Every year I think to myself, I wonder what this ride is going to make possible and crossing that finish line never gets old.”

Changes are ahead for this year’s event to make the ride more approachable by adding some shorter routes, Bates noted. There are five route options on Day 1 that vary in distance from 50 to 100 miles. There is an overnight stay in La Grange. Riders from Bryan-College Station can take a shuttle to Houston the night before the start to begin their ride.

To register for the Texas MS 150 as a participant or volunteer, visit bikems.org or call 855-371-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org. Anyone 12 years or older can participate with those under 18 required to ride alongside an adult. Jourban said the event is not a race, but a ride.

“The finish line might be different,” Jourban said, “but the goal is the same.”