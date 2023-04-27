The Bike MS: Texas MS 150 is coming back to Bryan-College Station this weekend and will end at Texas A&M University on Sunday.

Due to construction inside Kyle Field, this year’s two-day cycling event will end on Houston Street between Aggie Park and Kyle Field.

A&M officials are asking local residents to beware of impacted roadways on campus this Sunday. Houston Street and Lamar Street will be closed to the public. The race will come through Olsen Boulevard onto Old Main Drive onto Lamar and Stallings Boulevard and then onto Joe Routt before the finish on Houston. More information can be found at transport.tamu.edu/construction.aspx#ms150.

This year’s Texas MS 150 is expected to have around 6,000 cyclists. Cyclists will ride up to 180 miles over a two-day stretch for the Bike MS: Texas MS 150. Starting points are in Austin and Houston with an overnight stay in La Grange. There are five route options on Day 1 that vary in distance from 50 to 100 miles.

MS is a chronic disease that impacts the brain and central nervous system. The cause of MS is unknown and there is currently no cure. There are 24 disease-modifying therapies, however, according to the National MS Society. Almost one million Americans live with MS. Bike MS has 50 rides across the nation and is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world with almost 56,000 cyclists participating annually.