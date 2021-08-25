BIIN to hold free citizenship classes

The class is designed for those interested in becoming a U.S. citizen prepare for the naturalization exam.

Classes will be offered in both English and Spanish. English classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, while Spanish classes will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Attendees can connect to the class via Zoom from a computer or phone. BIIN can offer assistance to log on, if needed.