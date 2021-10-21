BigShots Golf Aggieland nearing completion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project was announced in February 2020 and was supposed to open in spring 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction on BigShots Golf began this January and cost over $16 million to build. This is the fourth BigShots Golf location nationwide. BigShots Golf is owned by Dallas-based ClubCorp, but local residents Jim and Allyson Butler are partners in the Aggieland location.

Schier said BigShots Golf intentionally stays away from “NFL cities” and instead opts for smaller markets that are underserved with entertainment options. He added BigShots Golf has seen success at locations in Springfield, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida. Schier stressed how BigShots Golf hopes to be a place for hosting fundraising events and promoting community involvement.

“I think our competitor out there, they focus on the big cities, which I fully understand, they’re kind of the A-plus markets,” Schier said. “We realized that we can bring a brand like BigShots Golf to a smaller market and instead of somebody just coming here for a special occasion or when friends are in town, if we build the right venue with the right food, people can come here all the time.”