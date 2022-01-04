BigShots Golf Aggieland is now open in Bryan

She said another aspect that keeps them different from competitors is that there are multiple activities to do at the venue.

“If you are in the tee box and your little one gets antsy, you can move down to the yard and go to the open space, or you can go wait in the restaurant area; but if you are waiting for a table there are still fun things to do,” she said.

Schier said one of the kitchen favorites is the PB & Jam Burger, the Dirty Dr. Pepper and the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mozzarella Bites that guests are excited to try.

He also said the BigShots Golf Aggieland venue already has multiple events booked, including local charity events.

“Charity groups can hold fundraisers here and whether they sell sponsorships or they charge a fee above what we are charging them, they can help raise money to help their groups,” he said. “The first big event we have coming up is Race Across America and they are ready to have 180 people come in and raise money for them which is awesome.”

For more information on pricing and services or to book an event, visit bigshotsgolf.com.

