BigShots Golf Aggieland is now open in Bryan

BigShots Golf Aggieland, a tech-based golf driving range, officially opened Tuesday in Travis Bryan Midtown Park on 400 West Villa Maria Road, where all Bryan-College Station residents can play golf in a family friendly dining and entertainment venue.
The two-story, 40,000-square-foot venue, has sprinkles of Aggieland novelty including a “Smile, You’re in Aggieland” mural, and “Howdy” painted on the walkway entrance; those and more are represented through the partnership of Bryan-College Station residents Dr. Jim and Allyson Butler, who helped bring golfing to the area.
“Jim and Allyson wanted to bring golf entertainment here and luckily we partnered with them,” said T.J. Schier, COO of BigShots Golf. “It was very important for us and to them to be involved in the community and giving back, because we know if we take care of the community, they will take care of us.”
The next venue will go up in three months in St. George in Utah, Schier said. Other locations include Fort Worth, Vero Beach, Florida, and Springfield, Missouri.
The venue includes 60 tee boxes for six to eight people to play golf, an 18-hole mini-golf course at the front entrance with plenty of yard space to sit outside and watch sports games or play games, a private event space for private groups who want to hold a party or fundraiser, and a kitchen and two bars, according to Mike Dzura, the director of marketing for BigShots Golf.
“We have the first floor that is ADA accessible and easy access to elevators, so all family members can enjoy playing golf together,” Dzura said. “We also have the space outside in the yard where people can watch the Aggie games on TV and enjoy the cool weather.”
Dzura said the tech-based driving range is suitable for all ages and for beginners and professionals. They have partnered with TrackMan to utilize the TrackMan Range app, which features a Doppler radar-based system to cover the entire tee box and outfield by providing data based on total distance, ball speed, launch angle, direction and more, Dzura said.
After breaking ground in January 2020, the project was expected to be finished sooner; however COVID-19 slowed the process down, according to Kristi Harvey, a project manager at ClubCorp and BigShots Golf.
“Now that we are finally open, I am most excited for another entertainment venue for the community,” she said. “I am excited that this is something that families, college students and high school students can do; we have plenty of games, pinball, knockout, islands and a live range mode for everyone to enjoy.”
She said the main difference between BigShots Golf and other competitors is they are a food first company.
“Having a scratch kitchen like we do is a huge appeal,” Harvey said. “We also don’t have a chip in our golf balls so guests are using regular golf balls, meaning they will fly and move the appropriate amount, which is unique.”
She said another aspect that keeps them different from competitors is that there are multiple activities to do at the venue.
“If you are in the tee box and your little one gets antsy, you can move down to the yard and go to the open space, or you can go wait in the restaurant area; but if you are waiting for a table there are still fun things to do,” she said.
Schier said one of the kitchen favorites is the PB & Jam Burger, the Dirty Dr. Pepper and the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mozzarella Bites that guests are excited to try.
He also said the BigShots Golf Aggieland venue already has multiple events booked, including local charity events.
“Charity groups can hold fundraisers here and whether they sell sponsorships or they charge a fee above what we are charging them, they can help raise money to help their groups,” he said. “The first big event we have coming up is Race Across America and they are ready to have 180 people come in and raise money for them which is awesome.”
For more information on pricing and services or to book an event, visit bigshotsgolf.com.