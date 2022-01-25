Big Event to mark 40 years of community service

As a student volunteer for the Big Event in 2018, Meg Camele said she was blown away by how many students wanted to wake up at 7 a.m. or earlier to serve Bryan-College Station residents.
“I thought it was the norm … but in 2020 the Big Event was canceled due to COVID, and it was difficult to see students disappointed that they weren’t going to get these interactions,” said Camele, the event’s executive director. “Residents said this was the one time of year where they felt a strong bond to the community and the campus.”
Texas A&M University students will get their chance this year as the 40th Big Event community service project takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26. The Big Event is a day where the students “give back” and hope to give “one big thanks” to the community for being generous to the large population of university students, Camele said.
“I have been a part of the Big Event for five years,” she said. “I have never heard of any larger single-day, student-run community service project.”
The Big Event was created in 1982 by Joe Nussbaum. A member of the Student Government Association at the time, Nussbaum wanted to find a way to create a community event, Camele said.
“At the time, the president of the United States was encouraging people to find ways to incorporate kindness and acts of community service into [their] everyday lives,” she said. “So Joe Nussbaum took it upon himself to create a community service initiative at A&M because they did not have anything campuswide at the time.”
She said Nussbaum walked around campus with a clipboard and asked other students if they would help serve Bryan-College Station residents to thank them for all that they do.
There are opportunities for students to help residents with indoor or outdoor projects such as cleaning out a shed, raking leaves, trimming trees, cleaning gutters, painting and many other spring cleaning services, according to senior Lauren Bright, the event’s public relations executive.
“The Big Event is a way to say thank you to the Bryan-College Station residents because there are so many of us and they are so kind and generous and so willing to let us take over their town,” said Bright, who is participating in her fourth Big Event. “This is one day we take to really show our love and appreciation that we have for them for all that they allow us to do in their neighborhood.”
Bright enjoys hearing residents’ stories.
“They are always so eager to share and they all have such interesting stories from when they were younger, or if they attended A&M,” she said. “It is really cool to get to bond with them on a different level, because that is not something as students that we get to do on a day-to-day basis.”
Bright said this weekend they are hosting the One Big Thanks Conference, where Texas A&M student volunteers will join 125 other Big Event chapters that also host this event at their school.
“We are having a lot of schools come to A&M and we are hosting it at the Stella Hotel; we are really excited to meet with other chapters who put on this event too,” she said.
Organizers are hoping to surpass the 20,000 volunteers they had in 2017, and reach a goal of servicing 2,800 residents. In 2018, they serviced 2,700 residents, and in 2019 they had over 19,000 student volunteers; the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, however in 2021 they had 10,000 student volunteers, Camele said.
The Big Event kickoff ceremony will take place at Kyle Field Plaza from 8-10 a.m. and residents who have a project lined up for that day are encouraged to attend, Camele said.
In addition, to celebrate the 40 years of service, organizers are hosting a concert in Downtown Bryan the night of the event; residents are asked to check their email for ticket information after they sign up to attend. Camele said the headliner has yet to be announced.
Senior Mac McGee, a recruitment executive, is part of his fourth Big Event.
“The Big Event is providing a platform for Aggie students to live out the core value of selfless service. It is really special they are able to do that and do it all in one day, but it is really bridging the gap between the university students and the community,” he said. “These students are having the opportunity to go out and meet these residents that they wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to meet.”
“Four hours of service can be helpful for sure, but the big takeaway is not what we can do for the residents, but the connections and relationships these students can build in that time,” McGee said.
The Big Event will service any Bryan-College Station resident that is within a 25-mile radius of the university’s John J. Koldus Building at 1098 Houston St. in College Station.
Volunteers can provide services that do not require power tools, and cannot provide service to students, non-profit organizations or government entities, McGee said. While volunteers will come prepared with equipment, they will not provide paint or trash bags, Camele said.
The deadline to register for a service is Feb. 20. Organizers will have 2,300 service slots to fill and after the goal is reached, residents may still sign up but will be put on a waiting list, Camele said.
To register your project for the Big Event, visit bigeventonline.tamu.edu/jobrequest. For any additional questions, email tberecruitment@aggienetwork.com or call 845-9618.