Big Event to mark 40 years of community service

She said Nussbaum walked around campus with a clipboard and asked other students if they would help serve Bryan-College Station residents to thank them for all that they do.

There are opportunities for students to help residents with indoor or outdoor projects such as cleaning out a shed, raking leaves, trimming trees, cleaning gutters, painting and many other spring cleaning services, according to senior Lauren Bright, the event’s public relations executive.

“The Big Event is a way to say thank you to the Bryan-College Station residents because there are so many of us and they are so kind and generous and so willing to let us take over their town,” said Bright, who is participating in her fourth Big Event. “This is one day we take to really show our love and appreciation that we have for them for all that they allow us to do in their neighborhood.”

Bright enjoys hearing residents’ stories.

“They are always so eager to share and they all have such interesting stories from when they were younger, or if they attended A&M,” she said. “It is really cool to get to bond with them on a different level, because that is not something as students that we get to do on a day-to-day basis.”

