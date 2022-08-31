Biergarten returns on weekends through November at Century Square

Century Square’s outdoor biergarten will return Friday and will be open each weekend through the end of November.

The pop-up biergarten will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on The Green, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. Pets and children are welcome. Patio space and picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Live music will be offered on Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays depending on Texas A&M football kickoff times; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch parties will be held for A&M’s away football games on Oct. 1, 8, 22 and Nov. 12.

A free shuttle service to Kyle Field will be available on A&M home football game days for those who park at Century Square. The shuttles will run three hours before kickoff and until an hour and a half to two hours after games end.