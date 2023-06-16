With Father's Day just around the corner, the Bessler family of College Station is ready to celebrate.

Todd and Anne Bessler are parents to three children — Ava, Nate and Charlotte — all of whom said that their dad is special every day, not just on Father's Day.

“He can be funny and he cares about us. He can tell good jokes and he tickles," Ava, 9, said Friday at Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station. "He has taught us how to do well in school and how to do sports, how to be kind and to always be on time."

Todd and Anne enrolled their children in the Speed and Agility Skills Camp that College Station offered this summer at the recreation center and Friday marked the final day of activities.

Nate, 7, said his dad loves playing sports with him and teaches him how to be athletic.

"He tell us to give it our all and do our best," Nate said.

Charlotte, 4, said she loves playing soccer and going swimming with her dad.

"He taught us how to play at school and have fun outside," she said.

Todd said each of his children love the outdoors and have a few more summer camps to look forward to before they start school again. Their future trips for the summer also include a vacation to the Bahamas and Tennessee. The couple has been married for 12 years and moved back to Aggieland after they both graduated from Texas A&M University.

Sunday's Father's Day festivities for the Bessler family include a trip to grandma and grandpa's house, where Ava said they will get to enjoy pasta and meatballs.

Anne has a few surprises in store for Todd and their children, she said.

"We are very proud that Todd is in our family as he is the daddy for our family. He is definitely the most involved father of anybody I have ever witnessed," she said. "In other family situations he is always helping, he washes the dishes every night, and he helps make sure the kids are on time in getting to school and doing activities. He is very involved in sports stuff, so he is definitely a hands-on dad and not a sitting-on-the-couch kind of dad."

She said whenever their children have had any situations with friends that might cause issues, their dad is there to give advice on how to help.

"He is always there to give hugs and let them know he loves them, and that God loves them," Anne said.

Todd was full of smiles on Friday thinking of his children.

“I love how kind and generous they are to others and they get along well with each other," he said. "They are really nice to their mom and I, and they like playing outside and doing fun things in nature, or spending time doing family things. They like to eat the good meals that we cook and that makes us feel happy. We have a lot of playtime in the pool and we get to splash around. I got to coach Nate’s baseball team and Ava’s volleyball team and we are starting some soccer, so there is some fun activities planned with them together. My kids have also taught me patience."

As Todd was speaking, Charlotte leaned over and whispered to him and reminded him she also taught him how to dance. Todd chuckled in agreement and said: "They have taught me some dance moves and how to be a kid again."

For more information about the Lincoln Recreation Center, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/lincolncenter; call 764-3779 or email parks@cstx.gov.

For a list of Father's Day activities in College Station, visit visit.cstx.gov/fathers-day/.

For a list of Father's Day activities in Bryan, visit destinationbryan.com/events/.