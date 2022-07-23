Benefit for Neighbors

A group of local agencies are pulling together to host a benefit for a community member who suffered a stroke earlier this month, and his family. The “Backing Bill Benefit” is open to the public and will take place Monday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Big Shots Golf Aggieland (400 W. Villa Maria Rd in Bryan).

Community members will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction that will run until 7:45 p.m. with items varying in value from $25 to over $1,500. Additionally, the grand prize raffle is a Royal 72V four-passenger electric golf cart valued at over $12,000. Each raffle ticket is $100 each and cash, check, Venmo and PayPal will be accepted.

The Yard will provide entertainment such as putt putt, basketball pong and cornhole as an alternative to golf. $15 admission for unlimited play.

The benefit will help Bill Lartigue, a Texas A&M graduate and former Corps of Cadets, Brazos Valley Adult Protective Services volunteer board member, past president of the College Station Noon Lions Club, volunteer for several agencies and more. He is currently receiving therapy treatments and hopes be back on his feet in several months. All proceeds from the event will benefit Bill and his family with medical and therapy expenses.