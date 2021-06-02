Beef on the Brazos raffle tickets available

Raffle tickets for the third annual Beef on the Brazos are being sold for $50 each until June 30 for a chance to win a herd of cattle valued near $20,000.

Only 2,000 raffle tickets will be sold to win 20 F1 Braford heifers, which are being housed at the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic Site until the drawing. The drawing will be held on June 30 at Washington-on-the-Brazos’ Barrington Farm.

All proceeds from the raffle will be used toward the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation, which is a nonprofit that facilitates preservation projects, celebrations and educational programming at the historic site.

The raffle winner can have the cattle delivered for free within 100 miles or have the cattle be delivered and sold at auction in Brenham and have a check sent with an estimated value near $20,000.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at http://wheretexasbecametexas.org/gift-shop/product/brazos-raffle-ticket or by calling Ginger Moreland at 979-830-1824. Payments can be made through PayPal, credit card, checks or cash. Raffle tickets can also be purchased at Cattleman’s Livestock Auction in Brenham, Cattleman’s Supply in Brenham, and Turner, Pierce & Fultz/ Ace Hardware in Navasota.