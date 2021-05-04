 Skip to main content
Beachy Central Park pavilion, restrooms closed for the week
Beachy Central Park pavilion, restrooms closed for the week

Horizontal Eagle

The Stephen C. Beachy Central Park pavilion and restrooms are closed this week so that a contractor can finalize details on a construction project, the city of College Station announced on Twitter Monday morning. 

In an email to The Eagle, Director of Parks and Recreation Steve Wright said the pavilion and restrooms opened at the beginning of April to handle requests from park users. 

Now that some necessary parts that were ordered at the time are in, Wright said the contractor will finish several items, the main one being a drainage issue on the pavilion slab. 

He said that weather permitting, the pavilion and restrooms will be open by the weekend.

Until then, park visitors can use other restrooms in the park at the athletic shed and Fun for All Playground.

