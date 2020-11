BCS Marathon + Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

The 10th annual BCS Marathon + Half Marathon has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers, organizers announced Wednesday.

The race was scheduled for Dec. 13.

Organizers said after speaking with local health officials that the event would pose too much of a risk to the health of runners, volunteers and the Bryan-College Station community.

"We absolutely hate not being able to host you; especially with all the celebration surrounding our tenth anniversary event. We told you our goal was to put on the safest race in Texas, and that is absolutely true. We believe we had the right plan to do that in unprecedented ways. But the realities of COVID are that the situation is dynamic and ever changing, and a huge spike like the one we're seeing was always the one variable we could not control," organizers wrote in a Facebook post.