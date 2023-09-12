Penny Zent has spent the past 44 years helping organize the Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade.

In recent weeks, the College Station resident and Christmas Parade Committee chair has been seeking an alternative route for the parade due to medians installed on Texas Avenue that would interfere with the procession.

That quest came to an end Tuesday when the parade committee announced via Facebook that the 2023 parade is canceled.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around that,” Zent told The Eagle. “I’m not going to quibble with what they’re [TxDOT] doing but it has certainly made things much more difficult for drivers. You can’t just turn into business parking lots, you have to make your turn. … So it’s changed everything about the way that we traverse our city streets, right?”

The cancellation comes after 93 years of BCS Christmas parades, with last year’s garnering an estimated crowd of over 30,000, according to The Eagle.

“I contacted the city officials from both Bryan and College Station and the police departments and everything,” Zent said. “We agreed to have a meeting to get everybody together in order to help make a realistic decision. Unfortunately, because of my schedule and some others, we were not able to do that until last Friday.”

According to the announcement, medians installed along Texas Avenue in Bryan and College Station would impede large floats and marching units such as the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band that would not have enough side clearance to allow for spectators.

Collin Killian, College Station’s public information officer, said Texas Avenue is maintained by the Department of Transportation and the medians were installed without any input from the city of College Station.

In a statement from Bobby Colwell, the public information officer for the TxDOT Bryan District, he said that TxDOT does not require the medians be in place.

“The installation of raised medians is not a requirement of the Texas Department of Transportation for Texas Avenue or similar multilane roadways with a center turn lane,” Colwell said in an email to The Eagle. “However, raised medians can be installed to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.”

Texas Avenue has been a priority for the local community for several years. TxDOT partnered with the Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city of Bryan to plan and develop projects that address all modes of travel through the corridor.

“Our offices have not been contacted by decision makers regarding special events related to Texas Avenue,” Colwell said in the email.

Since July, the parade committee has been investigating new routes but that no available routes met safety criteria.

The committee said the following would be required in order to establish a new route:

Acceptable line-up and disbandment areas

Streets wide enough to accommodate floats, marching units, bands and spectators

Must include both the Bryan and College Station communities

The route must include ample side streets for parking

Zent said the committee didn’t think about the medians being a problem until this summer when it was brought to members’ attention.

“It was early summer and somebody sent us a message and said, ‘Have you checked this out? Are you going to be able to do the parade?,’” she said. “I live in south College Station and so I just don’t go down that way all the time. … So then I went down there and I thought ‘holy cow.’”

After spending nearly an entire day driving around scouting out new routes, Zent said a location could not be found to serve both cities.

“Our role was to produce the parade that went through both College Station and Bryan,” she said. “That’s where we couldn’t find a route.”

For the past 30 years, Zent said the route went down Texas Avenue and that she has helped organize the parade since 1979.

“Basically 44 years almost and so I’m not going to trade that for anything,” she said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments of everybody that has been involved with it over the years. And I’m really thankful to the community because we had major financial support from banks and radio stations and everybody else that put out that cash awards and made it possible for the parade to improve over the years.”

If someone does have an idea for a new route that would meet the needed criteria, Zent said the committee would be open to hearing about it but currently they are not hopeful about finding a solution.

“If somebody comes up with something, we would be willing to entertain it, but quite honestly, this has fallen on the shoulders of basically three people the last few years,” she said. “It’s not that we wanted the parade to end by any means, but unless we have somebody to pass it off to, I think it may have run its course.”

Residents of both cities can still attend the Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in Downtown Bryan.