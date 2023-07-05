Bryan-College Station businesses continue to thrive, according to local economy experts.

Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, recently presented the annual 2023 Chamber Day survey results, in which he and his team visited over 1,000 B-CS businesses and received feedback from 730 of them with their thoughts on the local economy.

“The most important thing to us is looking at how sales have continued to increase,” Brewer told The Eagle on Wednesday. “We asked ‘How do you expect our economy to do looking forward; what are you looking at in the coming year?’ Our recent survey showed 61% of surveyed businesses expect our local economy to increase, and 22% said it would stay the same; leaving only 11% expecting a decrease; which is interesting with everybody saying we are going to have a recession.

“Our local businesses are not seeing any of that right now, and that is a very good thing.”

The types of businesses included in the survey were among arts and culture, construction, education, energy, financial services, government, health care, human/social services, information technology, manufacturing, real estate development, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, personal care services, professional services, tourism/hospitality and wholesalers.

In 2021, as the world was slowly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brewer said only 510 businesses responded to the survey, while the Chamber heard back from 600 businesses the following year.

Brewer initially presented his findings during a June 13 Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting and explained the survey process. Since the start of the year, a Chamber member would visit a local business and meet with an employee, manager or owner and ask them to respond to eight separate questions.

“You could be talking to an Aggie student who it was their first day on the job or you could be talking to a ‘mom and pop’ who had been in that location for 40 years,” he said. “We will talk to both of those people and [we ask], ‘Tell me what you think, what you feel and [provide] your best answers.’ After you aggregate that all together, you get a pretty good viewpoint of general feeling in Bryan-College Station businesses.”

Looking at overall sales for B-CS businesses in the past year, 56% of responders said their sales increased, 25% said they decreased with 14% of businesses saying they stayed the same, Brewer said.

“We also asked them about employees — if they were planning on hiring employees — and 45% are expecting to increase their number of employees and only 3% said decrease, which once again is looking forward and shows there is a pretty optimistic view of our businesses in Bryan-College Station,” he said. “As a whole, it generally reflects this is probably the current situation looking forward for our businesses.”

Those surveyed also were asked how they would rate the quality of job applicants in the B-CS area for their type of business.

“In other words … when you get your applications and you look at those, how do you rate the quality of those applicants that you get?” Brewer explained. “We know everybody is hurting for employees and trying to get people, including us, and generally they are rating the quality of the applicants good or average; and that is also important when you are trying to hire.”

A 45% majority said their qualities of applicants were ranked “good.”

Brewer said one of his favorite survey questions they ask is with respect to the quality of life in the Brazos Valley.

A plurality of 48% said “excellent,” according to Brewer.

One question added this year was asking owners to weigh some of the biggest issues facing their business in 2023. In response, 176 said “general economy,” 44 said “employment,” 30 said “transportation,” 29 said “government regulation” and 19 said “real estate/development.”

“We can use this in our legislative affairs as we start trying to work for that,” Brewer said. “It is just surprising looking at the graph and the number one by far is ‘general economy,’ and everyone has already said they expect the general economy to be good.

“But that just shows you they are keeping an eye on the economy. And I also think it has to do with our national media where we are just hit over the head every day about the general economy, and we are worried about our politics and the policies and regulations.”

Businesses also were asked about the quality of safety and security in their business neighborhood.”

“The very safe and relatively safe were at 94% and that shows a good feeling or concern of our first responders that people feel they are being well taken care of in their businesses, because you can’t run a business without your safety and security,” he said.

Lastly, business members were asked if their business was categorized as a Historically Underutilized Business, or HUB, which was created to promote full and equal procurement opportunities for small-, minority- and women-owned businesses.

“The Chamber has a big push to be inclusive now with our community outreach committee, trying to make sure all of our members are represented,” Brewer said. “I was proud to see 93 of those businesses we visited, 13% were known HUB businesses; 36% said they didn’t know and that is probably because an employee was being surveyed, so there is probably more than that. But if there was none in there, which we know there are, 13% is still a good match to have those people’s voices represented and their views put into this survey which was delivered to the commissioners court.”

Brewer said the one result he wasn’t expecting having was a “good representation” of historically underutilized businesses.

“I am happy that we actually got inside the doors and we were able to include them in our survey,” he said. “I think it was interesting that people are concerned about the economy, but looking forward it was pretty obvious that most people here don’t see any immediate issues looking out for the next 12 months. They are still looking at hiring, they are anticipating sales to increase, people have a good feel on that and they can feel this coming and if they are that positive about the coming year.”

Dennis Jansen, executive director for Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center, agreed with Brewer that the overall economy for B-CS is doing fine.

“The local unemployment rate in April was 3.3% and I think that may be the latest number we have. So the unemployment rate remains quite low by historical standards, it has gone up a couple tenths of a percent since maybe earlier this year, but it is actually quite low,” Jansen said Wednesday. “The employment rate of the number of people working has increased since the turn of the year. So we continue to have increases in employment. Our last reading on the taxable sales in our measure of local retail sales has been increasing also. … All of that tells me the economy is doing well.”

Sales

Increased 56%

Decreased 14%

Stayed the same 25%

No answer given 5%

Local Economy

Increase 61%

Decrease 11%

Stay the same 22%

No answer given 6%

Employees

Increase 45%

Decrease 3%

Stay the same 49%

No answer given 3%

Applicants

Good 45%

Average 33%

Poor 13%

No answer given 9%

Quality of life

Excellent 48%

Good 39%

Average 9%

Poor 1%

No answer given 2%

Quality of Safety

Very Safe 49%

Relatively Safe 45%

Not Safe 5%

No Answer Given 2%

Historically Underutilized Business

Yes 13%

No 52%

Unknown 36%

Business Issue Concerns

General Economy 176

Employment 44

Transportation 30

Government Regulation 29

Real Estate/Development 19

Taxation 18

Banking/Credit 13

Healthcare 10

Education 9

Technology 9

Energy 4

Environmental Challenges 4

Law Enforcement 3

Fire Safety 1