BBB: Find a landscaper you can trust this spring

Spring has sprung, and that means proud gardeners and lawn aficionados are ready to put their skills into action. Unfortunately, not everyone who wants a gorgeous yard has a green thumb. That’s when landscapers step in to save the day.

Landscapers can provide a variety of services to their customers. They can assist with simple tasks such as leaf removal or complete large-scale projects like landscape design. Hiring a professional can be a convenient option that assures homeowners the job will be done right ... if they choose a trustworthy company.

In 2020, more than 150 Texans filed complaints with the BBB regarding landscape contractors. One consumer said, “The landscaping crew damaged my property, then didn’t even apologize about it. I spoke with a lady and was told that she will reach out to me with a resolution in a few days. Since then, I have called multiple times and sent an email, and no one bothers to call me back.”

Hiring the right landscaper for your lawn care project is essential. Find the perfect fit for your needs with these tips from BBB serving the Heart of Texas: