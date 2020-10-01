BBB: Beware scams when buying a vehicle online

Used car sales — and scams involving vehicles — have surged during the pandemic. Buyers shop for a used car online and ask to see it in person, but the seller uses COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid meeting. The buyer sends the money to purchase the car, but it never arrives.

Scammers will use photos and descriptions from other advertisements to sell a vehicle that doesn’t exist. Once a buyer decides they want the car, they are asked to wire money to a third-party escrow business, which is actually operated by the scammer.

A September 2020 BBB study on virtual vehicle vendor scams revealed consumers age 55 to 64 were the largest demographic reporting this type of fraud to Scam Tracker. Of those reporting escrow scams, 41% reported losing money, and the study projects more than $1 million will be lost in 2020.

How can you recognize a scam like this? Red flags include prices far below market value, refusing to meet in person, and claiming emotional or urgent reasons for the vehicle needing to be sold quickly. Fraudulent sellers insist it is safe to send them money, and the transaction is protected by an independent third-party shipping company. Scammers often use eBay’s name to seem more legitimate. They may even use fake invoices with eBay Motors letterhead.