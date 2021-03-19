Baylor Scott & White's Dr. William Rayburn: Stay vigilant, follow virus protocols

The community should continue working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at least for the next few months while more people are being vaccinated, Dr. William Rayburn, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Health, said Thursday.

Rayburn said that the trajectory of hospitalized patients and of mortality is similar across Texas. He said that while both are down from mid-January, the incidents are still only slightly below the first surge. With that in mind, Rayburn said that people should not let their guard down and that wearing a mask and keeping distance from other people is important even if someone is already vaccinated.

Over the next 30 to 45 days, Rayburn said that he thinks the community will start seeing a greater vaccine supply.

While Rayburn said he sees an opportunity for optimism and enthusiasm “tempered with reality,” he said residents need to remember that there are still patients in hospital who are ill due to the novel coronavirus.