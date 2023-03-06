Dirt will begin to move this summer as Baylor Scott & White’s College Station main hospital campus seeks to expand its services.

Baylor Scott & White Regional President Jason Jennings announced Monday the company is spending $90 million in capital improvements around College Station, including the expansion of the hospital’s emergency department and the construction of a new clinic in the Wellborn area as well as the addition of a second medical office building.

“To meet the needs and expand appropriately, we look at the demographics and how things are growing appropriately, as well as just making we keep up with the demand of health care services,” Jennings said. “As we all know, coming out the pandemic, more and more people are returning to the doctor and we’re seeing long wait times in certain areas, so we’re trying to expand those services around OB, orthopedics, cardiology, just to name a few.”

Construction has started on a new clinic in south College Station, which will be located off Wellborn Road near Wellborn Middle School and is expected to open in fall 2023. The hospital system closed on the property for the Wellborn clinic in February 2022. Jennings noted the south College Station clinic will have four physicians and be located in one of the fastest-growing areas of town.

The expansion of the College Station’s emergency department will include the addition of 8,000 square feet, 10 rooms, two trauma bay areas and a private treatment room. Jennings said the expanded department is estimated to be open in fall 2024.

“When we opened this hospital, which we’ll celebrate 10 years this August, we were just seeing north of 20,000 patients per year,” Jennings said. “This year, we’ll do close to 40,000 patients through our emergency department, so that expansion is desperately needed.”

Another expansion project is the construction of a second medical office building at the main College Station hospital. The building will include clinical space, a sleep center, therapy services, lab and future growth, and an ambulatory surgical center. Jennings said the building will be about 100,000 square feet.

These new projects are estimated to bring north of 100 new jobs to the Bryan-College Station community, Jennings said.

“Our vacancy rate is less than 3% right now,” Jennings noted, “so we feel quite good that we’ll fill the needs with jobs to take care of the person who may be sick and need Baylor Scott & White for their care.”

Last week, the College Station Midtown Clinic opened. It is a $6.5 million investment and includes a wellness center Jennings said has a focus on movement disorders and physical activity.

Imaging additions are also being made. The hospital system will replace a CT at the College Station hospital, a magnetic resonance imaging scanner at the University Drive clinic, and add a nuclear medicine scanner at the College Station hospital.

The Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station also recently earned the highest-possible ranking for best maternity hospitals from U.S. News & World Report and was recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its dedication to cardiovascular patients. The Rock Prairie clinic was named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.

Jennings said Baylor Scott & White is still catching up after the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for the future at the same time.

“We’re catching up, but we’re also trying to skate to where the ice hockey puck is going to be,” Jennings said. “As I said, there’s $90 million dollars planned, so we are definitely going to be ready for the future growth of the great community called the Brazos Valley.”