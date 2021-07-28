Baylor Scott & White to require employees be vaccinated; St. Joseph says vaccines 'strongly encouraged'

Baylor Scott & White Health announced Wednesday it will require employees to be fully vaccinated; St. Joseph Health said it is not requiring vaccinations for its employees but does strongly encourage inoculation against COVID-19.
In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said all employees, volunteers, vendors and contract staff must receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 1. The release cited delta variant-related surges in infection and hospitalization rates.
"With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce," Baylor Scott & White Health said in a statement.
St. Joseph Health, in a statement to The Eagle Wednesday afternoon, said it is not requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but added that "all employees are strongly encouraged to do so."
"The vaccines are safe and have been proven effective in preventing and reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections," the St. Joseph statement reads. "With this surge, we are seeing an increase in the number of individuals needing hospital-level care. Over 90 percent of these individuals are unvaccinated."
BS&W has more than 40,000 employees in central and north Texas. More than 60 health systems nationwide have decided to require employees to be vaccinated, according to a Wednesday report from The Dallas Morning News, with the number climbing more rapidly this week as experts sound alarms about the rise in cases spurred by the delta variant.
"By Oct. 1, 2021, all Baylor Scott & White Health employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff must receive both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, unless granted an exemption," the BS&W Health system's statement reads. "The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated."
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday that statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 1,726 in the past week, and the seven-day average of confirmed cases has nearly doubled.
In April, Houston Methodist Hospital announced it would require its employees to be vaccinated, and some of its staff members responded by holding protests and filing suit against the hospital. A Houston Methodist spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle in June that after a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, 153 employees resigned or were fired by the hospital.
Houston Public Media reported Tuesday evening that the Houston-area Baylor College of Medicine will require its employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.
In Brazos County and the surrounding region, vaccination numbers have risen slowly in the past two months. As of Wednesday, 52.48% of Brazos County's 12-and-up population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 45.33% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. On July 2, those figures were 50.52% and 43.54%, respectively.
Brazos County did hit a milestone Wednesday, as 90% of the county's 65-and-over population has received at least one vaccine dose; nearly 83% of that population is fully vaccinated.
The Brazos County Health District will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today to discuss rising case numbers, variants and stagnant vaccination rates.