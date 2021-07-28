Baylor Scott & White to require employees be vaccinated; St. Joseph says vaccines 'strongly encouraged'

Baylor Scott & White Health announced Wednesday it will require employees to be fully vaccinated; St. Joseph Health said it is not requiring vaccinations for its employees but does strongly encourage inoculation against COVID-19.

In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said all employees, volunteers, vendors and contract staff must receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 1. The release cited delta variant-related surges in infection and hospitalization rates.

"With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce," Baylor Scott & White Health said in a statement.

St. Joseph Health, in a statement to The Eagle Wednesday afternoon, said it is not requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but added that "all employees are strongly encouraged to do so."

"The vaccines are safe and have been proven effective in preventing and reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections," the St. Joseph statement reads. "With this surge, we are seeing an increase in the number of individuals needing hospital-level care. Over 90 percent of these individuals are unvaccinated."