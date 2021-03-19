Baylor Scott & White reduces out-of-pocket costs under Texas A&M University System health plans

Texas A&M University System employees, retirees and their dependents in the Brazos Valley will now see reduced out-of-pocket health care costs at Baylor Scott & White Health.
Since Feb. 15, A&M employees and retirees who receive care at Baylor Scott & White locations in the Brazos Valley are receiving a 50% reduction in copays and coinsurance for inpatient and outpatient services in their network benefit plan, Jason Jennings, president of Baylor Scott & White College Station region told reporters Thursday morning. The adjustment means there would be a $15 copay to see a specialist. For coinsurance, Jennings said that out-of-pocket costs for inpatient and outpatient procedures dropped from 20% to 10%.
The new reductions exclude primary care.
“Your choice of health care should not be decided by the price, but decided by where you will receive the most compassionate care based on experience and high quality,” Jennings said. “I invite any Texas A&M employee, retiree and family member to discover Baylor Scott & White’s commitment to empowering patients with high-quality, compassionate care.”
People with provider relationships aside from the new discounts will still have the same benefits they had before and do not need to change their network plan to make the most of the new reductions, a press release explains.
The reduced costs have nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic but instead is part of a “renewed relationship” between Baylor Scott & White and A&M, Jennings said.
Dean of A&M College of Medicine Dr. Amy Waer expressed a similar sentiment, saying A&M Health is proud of its relationship with Baylor Scott & White.
“Our partnership leverages our collective strengths to bring innovative health care and interpretable costs to our communities,” she said.
The reduction in costs come after a November announcement of a multi-year affiliation agreement between Baylor Scott & White and A&M Health for academic and research collaboration. The affiliation includes a major expansion of the Texas A&M Health Dallas campus among other goals, according to a press release.
The reduced out-of-pocket health care costs will help community members have more options when seeking care, according to Dr. William Rayburn, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Health.
“Baylor Scott & White feels a social and ethical responsibility to bring the cost of health care down,” Rayburn said.