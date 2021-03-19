Baylor Scott & White reduces out-of-pocket costs under Texas A&M University System health plans

Texas A&M University System employees, retirees and their dependents in the Brazos Valley will now see reduced out-of-pocket health care costs at Baylor Scott & White Health.

Since Feb. 15, A&M employees and retirees who receive care at Baylor Scott & White locations in the Brazos Valley are receiving a 50% reduction in copays and coinsurance for inpatient and outpatient services in their network benefit plan, Jason Jennings, president of Baylor Scott & White College Station region told reporters Thursday morning. The adjustment means there would be a $15 copay to see a specialist. For coinsurance, Jennings said that out-of-pocket costs for inpatient and outpatient procedures dropped from 20% to 10%.

The new reductions exclude primary care.

“Your choice of health care should not be decided by the price, but decided by where you will receive the most compassionate care based on experience and high quality,” Jennings said. “I invite any Texas A&M employee, retiree and family member to discover Baylor Scott & White’s commitment to empowering patients with high-quality, compassionate care.”