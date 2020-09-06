Baylor Scott & White expanding digital care for kids affected by COVID-19

Baylor Scott & White recently announced expanded digital at-home care for young patients affected by COVID-19 that is designed to offer greater support for pediatric patients and their families.
In interviews, two Baylor Scott & White physicians expanded on the program and also shared insights on treatment for young people who contract the virus, as well as broader reflections on how the pandemic is impacting families.
Dr. Tiffany Berry, a family medicine physician and chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, said Friday that the monitoring plan for children and families is an expansion of an existing digital at-home support option for adults who were treating mild COVID-19 illness at home. Berry said she was excited to be able to offer support to young people and their families in the midst of the pandemic.
Using Baylor Scott & White’s MyBSWHealth app and online portal, Berry explained, families use mobile devices or computers to access support and care from a team of clinicians in the form of telehealth visits, quarantine instructions and twice-daily checking of symptoms. She said the app, screening and at-home monitoring are open to all who have come to BSW for their diagnosis, even those who were not previous patients.
“Most people recover really well, and a lot of people are really liking the simple reassurance of knowing that they’re getting a check-in — and that if they need it, someone will be right there with them and talk to them to help them know what the next steps are,” Berry said.
Berry also shared analysis of what she’s seen, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kids do incredibly well with this as a whole,” Berry said. “As a mom, it’s still pretty scary when your kid’s sick, especially with something that none of us have ever had before. … I will say that in our older teens, the fatigue and exhaustion that comes along with this, if you do develop symptoms, has been surprising … for some parents.”
Dr. Daniel Ransom, local pediatrics division director at Baylor Scott & White, said parents and guardians regularly asked him over the summer if he would recommend sending their children back to school. He said he first replied by pointing to day care operations, with strict screening for symptoms and other protocols, as a successful model.
He then said that reasons to opt for at-home education could include a high-risk person in the household, and then noted that risks could increase in upper grade levels that tend to have students change classrooms more frequently.
“The more they can cohort and keep kids separate, and pull out the ones that are symptomatic and may be positive, the better it will go,” he said. “This is uncharted territory.”
“It’s actually a very difficult diagnosis to make with kids,” Ransom said, and added that the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in children is “tiny” compared to adults, he said. Noting that most kids who contract the virus have mild symptoms, he was careful nonetheless to distinguish COVID-19 as truly novel.
“This is different from the flu, because it can manifest in — its symptoms are all over the place,” Ransom said. “Once they’re coronavirus positive, we follow the same guidelines as with any viral illness. It’s ‘What is their trend of symptoms?’ ”
As time goes on, Ransom continued, kids’ symptoms should become milder, but a deterioration of condition, particularly late in the 10-day window, is a potential sign of larger troubles.
The bottom line is that the list of symptoms for COVID is so long,” Ransom said, at more than a dozen — fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, and new loss of taste or smell among them.
“The key thing, I think, with parents is don’t let your guard down. Don’t let your teenagers get in big groups hanging out,” Ransom said. “It’s out there, and if we want to keep the schools open, we’ve got to keep it calmed down. If they’re in public, they need to wear a mask and they need to wash their hands.”
