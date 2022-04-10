Baylor Scott & White collecting medical supplies for Ukraine

Baylor Scott & White hospitals in College Station and Brenham are collecting medical supplies to send to Ukraine.

Organizers of the drive said the focus is on wound care supplies such as bandages, scissors, alcohol, cotton rolls and ibuprofen.

The effort is part of the health care provider's Faith in Action Initiative, which has been sending supplies to Ukraine since before Russia invaded in February.

Matthew Hoffman, director of the initiative, said he has been coordinating shipments of supplies through pastors and humanitarian leaders in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary and throughout Europe since November.

“It was heartbreaking to hear what they were anticipating, or at that point, what they were actually experiencing where they had turned their churches into shelters to receive people who have been displaced through the Russian invasion,” Hoffman said.

Every month, the initiative sends one to three shipping containers filled with medical supplies and equipment to humanitarian aid and medical missions across the world. For the last four years, the initiative has worked with nonprofits such as the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation to ship supplies into Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Hoffman said the primary requests from Ukraine have been for basic wound care items such as gauze, bandaging, ace bandage wraps, and other first aid supplies. There have been five shipments so far, with the most recent shipment of 16 to 18 pallets of materials the largest, Hoffman said.

“We’ll more than likely be shipping supplies to the Ukraine for some time, even if the war were to end today. The devastations of hospitals have already taken place, and there will be a huge rebuilding effort, so we’ll be looking to give them whatever we have that they may need to set up medical services,” Hoffman said.

Baylor Scott & White’s College Station and Brenham hospitals have been collecting gauze, bandaging and wound care supplies, Hoffman said. Both staff members and community members have purchased supplies to help drive the effort, Hoffman said.

“It’s been so encouraging and so inspiring when you see local members of our communities wanting to do something then realizing they can make an impact by going out and buying some of these first aid items and bringing those into the drop-off location there at those two hospitals,” Hoffman said.

David Murphy, staff chaplain supervisor at Baylor Scott & White in College Station said the conflict in Ukraine was an opportunity to take action.

“Locally, what we’ve done is just been very aware of our own supplies that could be used and donating them,” Murphy said. “We’re blessed to have the abundance we have in our country, but in some places, especially where war is involved, those supplies become next to impossible to find without additional help."

Murphy said the initiative is part of the Baylor Scott & White system's Christian ministry of healing.

"So whoever it is that needs help, we want to be available in any way possible,” he said.

Community members are encouraged to drop off donations at bins at the hospitals in Brenham and College Station through Friday. Monetary donations are also being accepted at foundations.bswhealth.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.