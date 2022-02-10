Baylor Scott & White announces $15 million in new clinics, medical care in College Station area

Baylor Scott & White announced Wednesday $15 million in reinvestment in the Brazos Valley in the form of new clinics, operating rooms and medical equipment.

“As a not-for-profit, the dollars we make, we earn, we don’t pay those to shareholders or somebody else; we reinvest those right in the communities that we serve,” Jason Jennings, regional president of College Station Baylor Scott & White, said at a news conference.

The projects have been in the works for about 24 months, he said.

The two new primary care clinics will be located in College Station’s Midtown area and in the Wellborn community. Work is underway to construct the $6 million Midtown clinic and wellness center to open in the fall, and the hospital closed this week on property for the new Wellborn clinic.

The two clinics in College Station Midtown and Wellborn will add a net new eight primary care providers, he said, calling primary care providers the quarterback of a person’s health care.