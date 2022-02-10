Baylor Scott & White announces $15 million in new clinics, medical care in College Station area

Baylor Scott & White announced Wednesday $15 million in reinvestment in the Brazos Valley in the form of new clinics, operating rooms and medical equipment.
“As a not-for-profit, the dollars we make, we earn, we don’t pay those to shareholders or somebody else; we reinvest those right in the communities that we serve,” Jason Jennings, regional president of College Station Baylor Scott & White, said at a news conference.
The projects have been in the works for about 24 months, he said.
The two new primary care clinics will be located in College Station’s Midtown area and in the Wellborn community. Work is underway to construct the $6 million Midtown clinic and wellness center to open in the fall, and the hospital closed this week on property for the new Wellborn clinic.
The two clinics in College Station Midtown and Wellborn will add a net new eight primary care providers, he said, calling primary care providers the quarterback of a person’s health care.
“And access, access, access,” he said. “We don’t want to wait. If we are sick or not feeling well, we want to get in quickly, and it’s just going to provide two more spots for people to be able to come in and see a physician.”
In addition to the new clinics, a new outpatient physical therapy location, representing $1.3 million in investment, is set to open in the spring or summer off William D. Fitch near Arrington Road.
Jennings said the additional operating rooms will give the hospital system the ability to perform 1,800 new surgeries each year.
The investment also includes four new pieces of medical equipment: a new da Vinci XI surgical system, a new magnetic resonance imaging machine, a new CT scanner and a nuclear medicine camera.
The da Vinci XI system allows a surgeon to sit at a console and guide small instruments similar to a human hand with help from a nurse or assistant. The system allows for smaller incisions and a faster recovery. The MRI is larger and faster, helping with the claustrophobia of MRI machines. The CT scanner is faster and captures better imaging. The nuclear medicine camera helps diagnose heart conditions and other diseases.
The new equipment and operating rooms allow people to stay in the community to receive the medical care they need, Jennings said. He compared the equipment to upgrading from dial-up internet to broadband.
“It’s going to be so much better, right here in the Brazos Valley,” he said.
In addition to the equipment, clinics and operating rooms, Jennings said, the hospital system has added 25 new providers — physicians, physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners — in many specialties during 2021. With 27 new nurses also — double the amount Baylor Scott & White typically hires — he feels confident the system can staff the new clinics and operating rooms, noting increased compensation for nurses and clinic support staff as well.
Jennings said he anticipated another announcement to come later this year about development at the hospital’s Rock Prairie location.
“As we all know, College Station continues to grow, and Baylor Scott & White is committed to serve the Brazos Valley needs from a healthcare standpoint,” he said.