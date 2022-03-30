Baumann finds confidence through ag activities

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.

Snook High School senior Jalee Baumann is involved in just about everything through 4-H and FFA, but she was initially hesitant to join the Burleson County 4-H chapter because of her shyness.

“I didn’t want to interact with other people,” she said, “but ever since I joined and I started liking it, I love doing it and doing everything I can.”

Baumann, who joined 4-H when she was in fourth grade, said she transitioned from being shy to wanting to be involved around middle school.

“After I’d seen other kids show animals and do everything they can, I just wanted to be like one of those kids,” she said. “I’ve seen other kids in my 4-H group be involved, and it just was interesting to me, and I wanted to do the same.”

She also credits Snook High School ag teacher Rachel Bentke with helping her become more involved, saying she encourages her students to try different activities and contests through both organizations.

“I think it’s important to have someone there to keep encouraging you and keep making you want to strive to do your best, so you’re willing to do it,” Baumann said about Bentke’s support.

Baumann is involved in leadership events, livestock judging contests and shows chickens, turkeys, pigs and commercial heifers. Earlier in the month, her pen of broilers was named the reserve grand champion at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Poultry Show, selling for $145,000.

Bentke has watched Baumann go from that shy student, even as a freshman, and develop into a very involved member and officer, holding the chapter’s treasurer position for multiple years.

She said Baumann helps grow the program and promote FFA within the school district, calling her a “very outspoken” leader.

“As our times have changed, we have to broaden our FFA into students with not as much of an agricultural background, so we have to have those who have the background that can promote what we do in FFA to help recruit our future leaders,” Bentke said.

Baumann said she always knew she would join the ag organizations, following in her parents’ footsteps; however, she did not realize just how active she would end up being in both groups.

Through the Burleson County Fair Queen competition, the FFA leadership programs and livestock events, Baumann said she has gained confidence in meeting and talking to others.

Bentke said Baumann can relay to prospective FFA members how she overcame her shyness to develop into an outspoken, active member and officer.

However, Baumann’s activities do not end with 4-H and FFA. She is also involved in her school’s National Honor Society, student council and UIL events and serves as class president.

“I’m never home,” she said with a laugh. “But I don’t regret being involved in everything. I just like being a busy person and trying to do everything I can and showing that I’m a leader.”

One of her favorite things about both ag organizations, she said, is the various opportunities it has given her.

“I just want other people to get in 4-H or FFA because it really has brought me to the person I am today, and just made me a better person and be active and meet new people,” she said. “And I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities, and I want everybody to experience that. I really try to encourage it to everybody and try to show how much it’s done for me.”

Learning about agriculture goes beyond the livestock aspect.

“Agriculture is everywhere around you, like what you eat, where you’re living, all that stuff,” she said. “It’s part of your everyday life. I mean, if we didn’t have agriculture, we wouldn’t be here. It’s really important. It’s a really important factor in your everyday life.”

After graduating from Snook, Baumann said she plans to attend Blinn College and become a registered nurse before continuing on to Texas A&M University to become a nurse practitioner. Just as she takes care of her animals, she can show the same care in taking care of fellow humans. Her other career option is to become an ag teacher.

“She’s really blossomed into a nice young lady that will become a great nurse to care for others, not just livestock, in her future endeavors,” Bentke said.

Baumann also plans to own a pig breeding farm so she can help students have the chance to show livestock, just as she did.

She hopes to use her pig breeding farm as a way to host classes and educate people about pigs and the agricultural industry in general.

“I will always have a great belief in agriculture and will continue to share my knowledge with others either through social media, showing, farming, ranching, or just explaining what agriculture can do for you,” Baumann said.

