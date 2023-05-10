Easton Root was seen as a leader and winner on the baseball field.

His parents are finding a way to honor their late son, who lost a lifelong battle with liver disease last September at age 9, by helping other local children win on the field, too.

Sixteen teams will gather at Travis Fields in Bryan this weekend to participate in the Play for Easton Memorial Tournament. Teams include Root’s two former select baseball teams — the Brazos Valley Bucks and Twelve — and 12 from the Bryan-College Station area. All proceeds will go toward the Play for Easton Foundation, which has been established by Root’s parents to provide financial assistance for Brazos Valley children who want to play select team sports.

A suggested donation will be taken at the gate. Raffle tickets will be sold for five items and winners will be drawn at noon Sunday. Eight items will be up for silent auction. Volunteers are needed and anyone interested can reach out to info@playforeaston.org.

“This is a learning year and we hope to do this tournament every year and see it grow and see it really help people and keep his name alive in our community,” said Laura Root, Easton’s mother.

The BV Bucks have made special neon green uniforms, Easton’s favorite color, and will bear his initials on the sleeve.

“As much as we want to win and would love to win,” said Jeff Mazzolini, Easton’s former coach, “we are out there celebrating Easton’s life this weekend, win or lose.”

A love for the game

Easton loved to win.

One year while playing soccer, Laura recalled Easton’s team playing in a Saturday tournament when they won several games in a row to reach the championship. Easton’s team lost and was given second-place medals. When the team gathered for some photos, Easton couldn’t smile.

“He was just that kind of kid, just so competitive,” Laura said. “He wanted to win. He wanted to be the best.”

While playing for the BV Bucks, Mazzolini said Easton played shortstop and pitcher and also batted clean up.

“He was, by default being in those positions and spots, kind of makes you a leader on the baseball field. He accepted that role and filled it well,” Mazzolini said. “We miss him. We miss having him.”

Baseball was a passion Easton and his father, Brad, shared. Easton started playing the sport at age 4 and Brad was often one of Easton’s coaches.

“I liked coaching him and it was what we liked to do together,” Brad said.

One spring, Easton played soccer and was also on a Little League and select baseball team. Laura remembered loading up their truck with all of Easton’s uniforms, shoes and bags. He would change in the car as they went from one practice or game to the next on weekends.

Easton grew to love pitching once he got old enough, Laura said. He would practice with Brad all the time.

“He had some older kids that went to his elementary school and I remember he played against one of them in a Little League game and he struck him out,” Laura said, “and he was so proud of himself for striking out that older kid that he admired.”

A lifelong battle

When Easton was born on July 31, 2013, he had a choledochal cyst in his abdomen. An emergency surgery was performed to remove it when he was three weeks old.

Easton stayed at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for over a month before being released to go home. Easton often returned to Texas Children’s for bloodwork and checkups.

“He didn’t ever have a healthy, functioning liver,” Laura said. “It was always being scarred and had cirrhosis.”

Over the years, Easton showed no outward signs of an illness, but liver tests showed cirrhosis lingered. In May 2022, Easton’s cirrhosis progressed to the point where a liver transplant was needed. Easton spent last summer in and out of Texas Children’s for tests and procedures. Through it all, he continued to play on a College Station Little League All-Star team and in select tournaments.

“He was growing and outwardly he seemed completely normal, so I think it kind of blinded us all to the fact that his liver was deteriorating,” Laura said. “And he was so active. He never got sick.”

After Easton was found to be a good transplant candidate, a donor offer was made. Laura began researching everything that went into a transplant and the recovery process.

“It was going to be hard and we worried that he wasn’t going to be able to play sports for a while,” Laura said, “but we were just thankful to have that chance for him to get better and him to get well.”

On Sept. 1, Easton went into liver transplant surgery at Texas Children’s. In the middle of the surgery though, doctors came out of the operating room to give the Roots the worst possible news — they couldn’t continue the surgery due to the large amount of scar tissue in Easton’s abdomen, presumably from his infant surgery.

“When he couldn’t get that, we knew it was just a matter of time,” Laura said.

In the early morning of Sept. 3, Easton died at the hospital.

The Roots said shock and grief struck Easton’s friends, teachers, coaches and teammates after they learned of his passing.

“I think at that age,” Mazzolini said, “death of any kind is difficult to understand and not pleasant.”

A way to remember

Doctors recommended Easton undergo a procedure on July 25 last summer. The problem was, it was the same day he was supposed to try out for the Twelve baseball team.

The Twelve allowed Easton to try out early, and the Roots learned he made the team while he was in the hospital. The Roots proceeded to buy all the necessary game and practice gear for Easton. Unfortunately, he was never able to use them.

After Easton’s death, the Roots contemplated a way to honor their late son. Since they knew Easton’s heart and passion were for sports, they established the Play for Easton Foundation.

“We saw how expensive it was and that’s sort of where after he died we thought, there’s probably a lot of talented athletes out there that can’t afford to have the opportunities our son had,” Laura said, “and if it were up to him, he would want kids to keep playing for him because that’s what he loved.”

Shane Lechler was asked by the Roots to provide his knowledge of organizing and running youth baseball tournaments to secure umpires and coordinate schedules for the weekend. Lechler’s son is a year older than Easton, but Lechler noted he could tell Easton enjoyed playing baseball and never stopped smiling.

“He loved baseball,” Lechler said. “Sweet little dude. His parents are so strong. Dealing with it, they had so much grace. And then to go further and develop something from the love he had for the game to give back to other kids was super cool and special and something I want to be a part of if at all possible.”

The Roots said they don’t know what to expect in terms of donations or a fundraising goal this weekend, but Brad said their next steps are to find a child to sponsor. He noted the foundation has enough funds for a child to begin playing select sports with their assistance this fall.

“We are looking through any of the select organizations or the high school organizations or through the middle school, elementary organizations,” Brad said. “Hey, is there a kid that wants to play sports but can’t afford to play? We want to help those children.”

Laura said this tournament is part of the Roots’ way of grieving the loss of their only child. She added a lot of his friends have wanted to do something to honor Easton, too.

“I think everyone processes grief in their own way and I think children, it’s hard for them, too,” Laura said. “So when they’re able to talk about their friend and say his name and feel like they can do something in their own way to remember him, I think it’s good for all of us.”