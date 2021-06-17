Banks settles into new position as president of Texas A&M

M. Katherine Banks’ first couple of weeks as president of Texas A&M have been spent meeting with deans, selecting university leadership and making plans for how to improve the school.
“I’m visiting all the colleges and talking with the deans and the leadership team to identify opportunities as well as listen to them about their challenges and successes,” Banks said in an interview with local media Wednesday. “But all I see is opportunity.”
There is a consulting firm on campus conducting a review of administrative operations, Banks said. The firm’s goal is to determine how the university can be more effective in its processes so that costs of administration can be reduced and more money can go toward student success initiatives.
Banks said she will have an action plan in October that will outline initial steps for changes in the school and its administration.
Student success is a passion for Banks, who said she grew up in schools that did not prepare her well for college. She previously served as vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the College of Engineering, and she said she wants to see programs at A&M similar to the engineering academies she spearheaded in recent years. The academies allow students to be accepted into the A&M’s College of Engineering but still complete courses taught by A&M professors at community colleges for one or two years before going to A&M in College Station. Banks said it opens doors for students who for financial or other reasons cannot move to College Station right away, and it is similar to what she wants to see on a broader scale.
“These are the types of programs that I would like to see across campus,” she explained, “identifying paths for students that may not be traditional.”
Banks started her new role June 1, and by June 3 she announced several new university leaders, many of whom replaced longtime employees in those positions. Some of the new staff members were introduced on an interim basis, but Banks said that the process for finding a permanent staff member tends to be fairly quick.
Other positions at the university also remain to be determined and could take longer to fill. Since January, Mark H. Weichold has been serving as A&M’s interim provost. Selecting a provost takes about 10 to 12 months, so at the latest Banks said a permanent provost should be selected by July next year. She added that there is an ongoing discussion about whether or not some of the school’s interim dean positions will be filled with permanent replacements before or after a new provost starts.
Looking toward the upcoming year, Banks said that A&M will be back to normal following a year of many changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that the university may even be better than before, pointing out that things like online advising and office hours might still be used in some circumstances, increasing student access to university resources.
Becoming a university president was not the career path Banks saw for herself growing up, but as she settles into the new position, she said it’s one that she feels fortunate to hold.
“I’m so honored and proud to be selected as president of the university,” Banks said. “I would have never thought that I would have this type of honor and opportunity in my life, so it’s been a blessing. I truly appreciate the support that I’ve received from the chancellor, from the university broadly and look forward to the future.”