Banks settles into new position as president of Texas A&M

There is a consulting firm on campus conducting a review of administrative operations, Banks said. The firm’s goal is to determine how the university can be more effective in its processes so that costs of administration can be reduced and more money can go toward student success initiatives.

Student success is a passion for Banks, who said she grew up in schools that did not prepare her well for college. She previously served as vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the College of Engineering, and she said she wants to see programs at A&M similar to the engineering academies she spearheaded in recent years. The academies allow students to be accepted into the A&M’s College of Engineering but still complete courses taught by A&M professors at community colleges for one or two years before going to A&M in College Station. Banks said it opens doors for students who for financial or other reasons cannot move to College Station right away, and it is similar to what she wants to see on a broader scale.