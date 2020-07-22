Local banker Jason Cornelius filed to run for College Station City Council Place 1 on Tuesday.
Incumbent Bob Brick filed to run for re-election on Monday.
In an announcement on Facebook, Cornelius outlined how he believes his experiences working in nonprofits and leading a career as a business and consumer lender have prepared him for the role of city council member. Last month, Cornelius organized a panel discussion with local leaders in law enforcement and government to discuss racial justice and accountability.
“We are facing unprecedented times, and we must have unwavering leadership,” Cornelius said in his announcement. “After careful prayer, and conversation with my family and friends, I feel I can provide that leadership.”
Places 3 and 5 incumbents Linda Harvell and John Nichols are also seeking reelection, and mortgage banker Dell Seiter filed to run for Place 3 on Monday.
Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms, and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term.
Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. will face off in the November special runoff election for Place 4.
The four-year terms will be the first since voters in 2018 approved lengthening the three-year roles.
Local business owner Bobby Gutierrez filed to run for Bryan City Council on Monday. The candidate is seeking Greg Owens’ Single Member District 3 seat.
Filing is open for both cities through Aug. 17.
