Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.

The branch, which will be known as Bank of B/CS, will open late this spring at 3030 University Drive, Suite 200.

The bank's future location will be at 869 Texas 6 in Bryan. Construction is expected to be complete mid- to late 2023.

Kyler Crenshaw, a Bryan resident and Texas A&M graduate, has been named as the branch manager and market president.

For more information about Bank of Brenham, visit bankbob.com