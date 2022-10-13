Banana-style youth baseball tournament to be held this weekend in College Station

Youth tournament baseball teams will be going bananas this weekend at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station.

A total of 49 teams will gather for the Brazos Valley Banana Bash on Saturday and Sunday to play “Banana Ball,” an unconventional twist on the classic game of baseball.

The game was created by the Savannah Bananas, a Georgia-based exhibition baseball team, and played for the first time in June 2020. The team and their rendition of baseball have garnered a large online following over the past two years.

“In the last year, the Savannah Bananas have really blown up and I really like it,” tournament organizer Shane Lechler said. “I enjoy it and I thought it would be fun if we got away from the normal tournament routine and try doing one of those banana-style play.”

Lechler has coached his son’s tournament baseball team — the 11U Brazos Valley Bucks — for three years and coached Little League for three years before that. Lechler, not to be confused with the former Texas A&M and NFL punter of the same name, said he put out feelers this summer if other teams would be interested in playing a Banana Ball-style tournament this fall. Interest came quick and there's currently 24 teams on a waitlist.

“I think within a week or two, I had 30 teams signed up,” Lechler said. “At that point, I knew we had to get this organized more than just seeing who’s interested.”

Banana Ball has nine distinct rules to speed up the game and increase entertainment on the diamond.

The team that scores the most runs in an inning gets a point and the team who wins the most innings wins the game, but every run scored in the final inning counts as a point. There’s a two-hour time limit, unless there’s a tie. Then the game goes into a 1-on-1 showdown, pitcher vs. hitter with only one fielder. Either the pitcher stops the hitter, or the hitter scores.

No bunting is allowed and those who do are ejected. Batters can steal first at any time. No walks are allowed. Batters cannot step out of the box, or else it’s a strike. Mound visits aren’t allowed, either. And if a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out.

“There’s some people who are purists and absolutely hate the Savannah Bananas and didn’t want any part of this tournament, but to me it’s fun and it’s brought a lot of excitement and the fans get into it,” Lechler said. “There’s more going on. Baseball can be slow at times. You’re standing in the outfield or there’s not much going on, but I love it because it’s kind of a parade of baseball. We’ll see if we’re able to replicate that for the kids.”

One of the first teams to sign up for the tournament was Kyle Armor’s God First 10U team. Armor said after Lechler mentioned the tournament to him, Armor said his team was in.

“The kids, that’s the only thing they’ve been worried about since we started the fall season. ‘When are we playing in the Banana Bash? When’s the banana tournament? When can I dance?’ I’m like, ‘Well, we’ve got regular baseball right now.’ ‘But can I dance? Can I dance? When’s our tournament?’” Armor said.

A number of local and area teams will play in the tournament, including six from the Brazos Valley Bucks, three from God First, two from Brazos Valley Pride, the Brazos Valley Scrappers, the Caldwell Storm, the Marquez Devil Dogs and Lexington Legends. Teams from Houston, south Texas and Midland will be making the trip to College Station to play in the tournament that features five divisions from 10U to 14/15U.

Division champions will receive rings with a dabbing banana on them that say, “Champeens.” Second-place teams will get dabbing banana rings that say, “Not 1st.”

Some teams are planning themes, too. Lechler’s squad is renaming itself the Brazos Valley Bananas. Armor’s group will become the Party Animals — the Savannah Banana’s alternative mascot name — and will wear tuxedo jerseys with players’ nicknames on the back. Armor himself will be rocking a sleeveless jacket that’s decorated.

“They’re coming dressed ready to put on a show,” Armor said.

The Savannah Bananas’ “Dancing Umpire” Vincent Chapman will be at the tournament traveling to different fields to call games and showcase his skills. Chapman, who lives in Texarkana, has been with the Bananas since February, but has called baseball games for 20 years and has been known for his dancing skills while umpiring for several years.

“If I could’ve written up a dream job, this would be it,” Chapman said. “I’ve always loved to dance and entertain people and I’ve always loved to umpire. It’s a big passion of mine. I look forward to it. Long days on the baseball field or at a tournament, it doesn’t bother me because it’s something I love to do.”

Chapman said Banana Ball is a fast-paced, high-energy game that allows players to let loose and have fun. He said watching kids have a good time with the game brings him happiness.

“Baseball, you’ve got coaches yelling, you’ve got fans yelling and you’ve got your teammates yelling if you miss a ball or if you strike out or whatever,” Chapman said. “That’s not how it’s supposed to be. You’re supposed to be developing into a good player, but the way to do that is to have fun.”

Lechler echoed Chapman’s sentiment and said he encourages players and coaches to relax and have fun.

“It’s supposed to be fun anyway and I think a lot of teams have that mentality, but sometimes that gets lost in tournament ball, especially where it’s very baseball purist, serious all the time, that kind of thing about stressing winning,” Lechler said. “My reason for coaching is that kids may not play the game their entire life, but they’ll love the game their entire life. That’s my mentality in coaching is to not take it so seriously that it may ruin the game for one of the boys that I’m coaching.”