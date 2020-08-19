Ballot order for College Station City Council races released

The ballot order for College Station City Council races was announced Tuesday after the names were drawn.
Election day is Nov. 3. The order is as follows:
• City Council, Place 1 (2-year term): Bob Brick (incumbent); Jason Cornelius
• City Council, Place 3 (4-year term): Dell Seiter; Linda Harvell (incumbent)
• City Council, Place 5 (4-year term): Craig Regan; Brian Alg; John Nichols (incumbent)
The order for the special runoff election for Place 4, which will also be held on Nov. 3, was previously determined. Elizabeth Cunha will appear first, followed by Joe Guerra Jr. The election is for a one-year unexpired term.
Early voting by personal appearance begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. To view an election calendar, go to cstx.gov/elections.
