 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bags for helping monarch butterflies still available in College Station
0 comments

Bags for helping monarch butterflies still available in College Station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Community members have a few more days to get a free bag from the College Station Parks & Recreation Department with information on how to help save monarch butterflies.

The bags include activity sheets, Butterfly Retreat seed packets, coloring sheets and more. Each seed packet includes a wildflower mix to grow a butterfly habitat. 

Bags are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks & Recreation Office at 1000 Krenek Tap Road and the Lick Creek Nature Center at 13600 Rock Prairie Road. The bags also can be picked up at the nature center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

As of this past week, 500 bags had been given away and 200 were remaining, according to Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Kelli Nesbitt.  

The bags are available through Wednesday, but anyone who cannot make it out by the end of March can pick up free milkweed seed year-round at the Parks and Recreation Office and the Lick Creek Nature Center. Each household can receive two packets that will cover more than 20 square feet.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/monarchs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Brazos County grand jury indicts 58
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among those indicted.

Brazos Center vaccination hub opens to all
Local News

Brazos Center vaccination hub opens to all

Brazos County vaccine officials opened Brazos Center vaccination hub appointments to the entire community at 5 p.m. Monday because of a large number of unfilled appointments for this week’s vaccine allotment. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert