Bags for helping monarch butterflies still available in College Station

Community members have a few more days to get a free bag from the College Station Parks & Recreation Department with information on how to help save monarch butterflies.

The bags include activity sheets, Butterfly Retreat seed packets, coloring sheets and more. Each seed packet includes a wildflower mix to grow a butterfly habitat.

Bags are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks & Recreation Office at 1000 Krenek Tap Road and the Lick Creek Nature Center at 13600 Rock Prairie Road. The bags also can be picked up at the nature center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

As of this past week, 500 bags had been given away and 200 were remaining, according to Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Kelli Nesbitt.

The bags are available through Wednesday, but anyone who cannot make it out by the end of March can pick up free milkweed seed year-round at the Parks and Recreation Office and the Lick Creek Nature Center. Each household can receive two packets that will cover more than 20 square feet.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/monarchs.