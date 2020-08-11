B-CS school districts working to get better Wi-Fi to students at home

The Bryan and College Station school districts are using stronger Wi-Fi signals to ensure students learning remotely have the internet access they need.
The Wi-Fi signal at 14 of College Station’s 19 campuses will be expanded to reach the school parking lots. Each day the signal will be accessible in a portion of the lots from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. as an option for students learning remotely who do not have access to reliable internet service, district spokesperson Chuck Glenewinkel said. Students will log in to the internet with their student ID and password, and guests also will be able to access the internet through a verification process.
Parking lot maps of where the signal will reach are available on the Back-to-School 2020 portion of csisd.org, under frequently asked questions for virtual instruction.
All Bryan schools will have boosted Wi-Fi signals extending out around the perimeter of each building, including parking lots. A signal map for each campus is located on the bryanisd.org technology services page. In addition to Bryan students and staff members, guests can access the district’s MIT Wi-Fi. Steps to connect are listed on the technology services page.
To help students connect, Bryan is also implementing its own LTE network to help students access the internet from their homes. LTE stands for long-term evolution and provides wireless broadband connection to cell phones and other data-enabled devices, such as the district’s Chromebooks. The network’s reach is expected to be about 2 miles, but may stretch further. Julea Johnson, executive director of technology services for the district, estimated each tower should allow for about 250 connections.
The first LTE tower at SFA Middle School was completed Aug. 1 and other towers will be constructed as needed in the district, based on the results of signal testing, according to Johnson.
The internet will be filtered like the district Wi-Fi, and district staff will be monitoring all traffic on the network.
The district has a contract with Suddenlink to provide the LTE connection, and student devices will be authenticated to use the internet. Johnson said students will be able to connect using a district-provided Chromebook or their personal computer.
If a student plans to connect to the district’s network using a personal computer, the student will have to provide the district with the device’s internet protocol — IP address — so it can be approved to connect.
Both districts are going to be issuing devices as needed to students who chose a remote or hybrid learning option.
