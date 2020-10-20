B-CS school districts awarded Districts of Distinction recognition

Bryan and College Station school districts were awarded Districts of Distinction recognition by the Texas Art Education Association.

The honor puts the districts in the top 4% of districts in the state. Out of about 1,000 school districts that could have applied for the designation, 43 were named to the list, according to Eric Eaks, College Station fine arts director.

The selection was based on criteria including involvement in local, district and state art shows, participation in UIL art competitions, advocating for visual arts, community service, field trips and workshops.

The purpose of the honor is to recognize districts in the state that have “outstanding leadership (be that formal or informal) in promoting the arts in their district and community,” according to the TAEA website and a statement from Administration and Supervisor Chair Stacia Gower.

Both Eaks and Kim Marshall, secondary lead art teacher in the Bryan school district, said it is an honor that reflects on the programs the districts offer and the teachers.

“There are a lot of school districts who are cutting fine arts programs, and our district has not done that, and it benefits our kids,” Marshall said.